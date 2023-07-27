Community Calendar: Carlton Daze and more

Friday, July 28

Bubble Wonders, 10 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. A bubble magic show.

Carlton Daze. The annual event kicks off at noon with the Carlton Library Book Sale. Other events on the docket include the SoulShine open house, 4-7 p.m.; Carlton VFW bingo, 4-8 p.m.; vendors and crafters, 5-8 p.m., Carlton Bike Shop yard; kids fun races for ages 2-8, 6 p.m. with registration from 4-5:45 p.m. at Four Seasons Sports Complex; softball tournament, 6:30 p.m. with registration at Third Base Bar, 218-384-4515; 29th annual Carlton Daze 5K Run/Walk, 7 p.m. with registration at carltonchamber.com; live music, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. For a complete schedule of events, visit carltonchamber.com/carlton-daze.

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, July 29

Carlton Daze. The festivities continue Saturday with the car show. Registration begins at 8 a.m. in front of the Carlton VFW. The cost to register is $10. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Other events set for Saturday include: the Minnesota Voyageur Trail 50 Mile Ultramarathon, with heck-in, packet pickup and race start, 5-6 a.m., more information is available at voyageur50.com; volleyball tournament, 8 a.m., with registration at Third Base Bar, 218-384-4515; Carlton Daze Golf Tournament, 9 a.m., Rugged Spruce Golf Course, Mahtowa; CreativEdge will host kids coloring activities for kids, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Carlton Bike Shop craft and vendor fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Bethesda Lutheran Church craft and vendor fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., church parking lot; Carlton Public Library Book Sale, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Carlton VFW hosts bingo, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Poker tournament, noon, Carlton VFW; Paddlemania, 12:30-4:30 p.m., St. Louis River; Class of 1983 40th reunion, Streetcar Kitchen and Pub; live music, 8 p.m. to close. For a complete schedule of events, visit carltonchamber.com/carlton-daze.

Sunday, July 30

Carlton Daze. The final day of the 2023 event kicks off with a variety of church services, followed by: Carlton Public Library Book Sale, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; bingo, noon-4 p.m., and bean bag tournament, 1 p.m., Carlton VFW; Carlton Daze Parade, 1 p.m.; Carlton Volunteer Fire Department open house after parade; kids coin hunt, 2-4 p.m., DNR Park; live music and karaoke, 2-8 p.m. For a complete schedule of events, visit carltonchamber.com/carlton-daze.

Community of Hope Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., Common Ground Coffee Bar and Deli, 103 Avenue C, Cloquet. All are welcome.

Monday, July 31

Hot Summer Nights Concert Series, 7-9 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College amphitheater. The Cloquet Community Band performs. All concerts are held rain or shine under the dome of the spectacular amphitheater. In the case of poor weather, the concerts are held indoors. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, or seat cushions to sit on.

Tuesday, August 1

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

National Night Out,

Esko Fun Days. Festivities begin with National Night Out from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Esko Fire Hall, 13 Thomson Road, Esko. There will be a bubble show, sno cones, a free hot dog dinner and face painting. From 7-9 p.m., there will be bingo and an ice cream social in the Esko School cafeteria.

Wednesday, August 2

Traveling Lantern Theatre, 10 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Traveling Lantern Theatre presents a free performance of "Rhonda Appleseed and The Tree That Learned to Speak." Rhonda Appleseed, whose great-great uncle is the famous Johnny Appleseed, loves nature. Children are invited to follow along as she visits the trees her uncle planted.

Esko Fun Days. The Medallion Hunt runs from Wednesday through Friday. Find clues on Facebook. At 11 a.m., Mike's Pizzeria will host the presentation of the Davis Helberg Award. $10 box lunches will be available.

Thursday, August 3

Story Stroll, 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Veterans Park, Cloquet. Take a stroll through Veterans Park and read "Last Stop on Market Street" by Matt de la Pena.

Esko Fun Days. Lakehead Harvest hosts an open house from 4-8 p.m. at 70 St. Louis River Road East.

Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show, 5-7 p.m., Gordy’s Hi-Hat, 415 Sunnyside Dr., Cloquet.

Hot Summer Nights Concert Series, 7-9 p.m., Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College amphitheater. Rock-A-Billy Revue performs. All concerts are held rain or shine under the dome of the spectacular amphitheater. In the case of poor weather, the concerts are held indoors. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, or seat cushions to sit on.

Friday, August 4

Esko Fun Days. Two movies will be screened for free at Les Knuti Field. At 8 p.m., there will be a showing of the family film, "Ferdinand," followed by a teen movie showing of "The Boogeyman" at 10 p.m.

County Seat Theater’s Young Adult Theater presents performances of“The Day Aliens Attacked Fairfield,” at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Encore! Performing Arts Center in Cloquet. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for students and can be purchased online at countyseattheater.com/.

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, August 5

Esko Fun Days. The Burkholder 5K and Kids Races kick off at 8 a.m. The parade starts at 11 a.m., followed by the St. Matthew's BBQ in the Park with duck races and games from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Esko Hockey hosts the Street Dance for people age 21 and older from 7-11 p.m. at Northridge Park. The event will feature live music by the Northwoods Band and has a $5 entry fee.

Monday, August 7

Kids and Family Yoga, 10-10:45 a.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Tuesday, August 8

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Esko Community Partnership Meeting, noon to 1 p.m., Thomson Town Hall Community Center, 25 E. Harney Road, Esko. The Esko Community Partnership hosts its bi-monthly meeting.

Wednesday, August 9

Ojibwe Storytime with Allie Tibbetts, 10 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Author Allie Tibbetts reads her book "Zaagi and Misaabekwe," the story of a girl named Zaagi who meets an ancient giant woman of the forest named Misaabekwe.

Brown Bag Lunch with a Master Gardener, noon to 1 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Learn about bulb planting and how to prepare for next spring during the lunchtime session. Participants are asked to bring their own lunches.

Thursday, August. 10

Barks & Books, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Parents and caregivers can sign their children up to read one-on-one with therapy dogs Han Solo, Tiara or Trapper. Time slots are 20 minutes long, and caregivers are welcome to sit with their children during this time. Sign up for a slot at cloquetlibrary.org.

Friday, August 11

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Recurring events

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Esko Museum, 12 W. Highway 61, Esko. Open 2-5 p.m. Sundays from July through August. Admission is free, donations accepted.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

House District 11A DFL, third Wednesday of the month, 6 p.m., Cloquet Public Library and via Zoom. Please contact Sophia Campbell at farmettecampbell@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org.

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org.