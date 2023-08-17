Stay informed. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community Calendar: Carlton County Fair and more

To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.

Boy comforts his calf during showman competition
Jerick Laveau, 10, of Wrenshall, comforts his calf during the showman competition on Aug. 18, 2022, at the Carlton County Fair in Barnum. The 2023 Carlton County Fair got continues Friday, Aug. 18 through Sunday, Aug. 20.
Amy Arntson / File / Cloquet Pine Journal
By Staff reports
August 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM

Friday, August 18

Carlton County Fair, 8 a.m., Carlton County Fairgrounds, 3770 Front St., Barnum. Gates open at 8 a.m. The midway opens at noon. Oval races will be held in the grandstand at 6 p.m. For a complete list of events visit carltoncountyfairmn.com .

Friday Fun at the Library, 1 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Community members are asked to celebrate the end of the Summer Reading Program with free ice cream sundaes, a time capsule and more. Participants are asked to bring something small to put in the time capsule.

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Cloquet congregation displaced after vandal floods church
Quickly securing a temporary space and even beginning a reconciliation process with the suspect, a pastor said he has been overwhelmed by community support.
10h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Cloquet School Board approves $490K grant
Cloquet Middle School principal Tom Brenner said the funds will be used to hire a student success coordinators to work with eighth and ninth graders.
17h ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Air quality alert issued for all of Minnesota
The alert will be in effect all day Thursday, Aug. 17 and runs until 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
CAFD Board OKs new ambulance purchase
Officials plan to replace an ambulance in 2025, but said they need to put the order in now to ensure it's delivered on time.
1d ago
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
FDL Band donates $20K to First Witness Child Advocacy Center
First Witness Child Advocacy Center started a capital campaign in 2022 to raise $3.5 million to acquire, renovate and construct a new facility on 14th Avenue East and Second Street in Duluth.
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Carlton County century farms have long, entwined history
The Olesiak and Dahl farms have a history of over 100 years in dairy and beef farming, and in haying fields in Carlton County. They will be honored at the Carlton County Fair on Friday, Aug. 18.
2d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Essentia to auction off former St. Mary's hospital equipment
Furniture, kitchen gear and medical equipment will be offered in online sale Tuesday and Wednesday.
3d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Photos and video: 34th annual Bayfront Blues Festival
The summer festival started Friday and wraps up Sunday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth, with 17 musical acts on the schedule.
5d ago
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Remains found in Nemadji River ID'd as 61-year-old Duluth man
Jefferey Sjolander was last seen at Duluth residence in April 2022.
6d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Matters of Record for Aug. 11, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
6d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports

Saturday, August 19

Carlton County Fair, 7 a.m., Carlton County Fairgrounds, 3770 Front St., Barnum. Gates open at 7 a.m. The 2nd annual Farmers Breakfast runs from 8-10 a.m. in the Centennial Building. The midway opens at noon. The 131st annual horse races will start in the grandstand at 1:30 p.m. A demolition derby begins at 6:30 p.m. For a complete list of events visit carltoncountyfairmn.com .

Sunday, August 20

Carlton County Fair, 9 a.m., Carlton County Fairgrounds, 3770 Front St., Barnum. Gates open at 9 a.m. Mutton bustin’ begins at 11 a.m. The midway opens at noon. The 131st annual horse races continue in the grandstand at 1:30 p.m. Figure 8 and bus races begin at 6 p.m. For a complete list of events visit carltoncountyfairmn.com .

Monday August 21

30-year Anniversary Celebration, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Carlton County Government Services Building, 1307 Cloquet Ave., Cloquet. The Carlton County Children and Family Services Collaborative is celebrating 30 years. Members of the community are invited to come and learn about the services the collaborative provides to support the community.

Tuesday, August 22

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Wednesday, August 23

Cloquet Forestry Center Open House, 4:30-8 p.m. Activities will include forest wagon tours; a guided visit to the internationally recognized B4Warmed research site; informal presentations from students, faculty, and researchers around the campfire; crafting activities for kids; food for purchase from Room at the Table’s food truck; and more. CFC staff will be on hand to share what we do and would love to get to know you as well. Everybody is welcome! The event is free.

Thursday, August 24

Family Fun with STEM, 10 a.m. to noon, Cloquet Public Library. The library partners with the Bell Museum for hands-on activities about natural history, science, technology, engineering and math. Students and their families will learn more about the work scientists do; complete art projects; become an engineer; and more.

Friday, August 25

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, Aug. 26

The Lost Forester Runs of Pine Valley, 8:30 a.m., Pine Valley Recreation Area, Cloquet. The annual event will raise funds for the Blue House Orphanage in Kazoo, Uganda. There are three distance options – 5.5K, 11K or 8 miles. For more information or to register, search for “The Lost Forester Runs of Pine Valley” event page on Facebook.

Thursday, August 31

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Barnum Area Senior Center, 3794 Main St., Barnum. Refreshments will be served.

Recurring events

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Esko Museum, 12 W. Highway 61, Esko. Open 2-5 p.m. Sundays from July through August. Admission is free, donations accepted.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

House District 11A DFL, third Wednesday of the month, 6 p.m., Cloquet Public Library and via Zoom. Please contact Sophia Campbell at farmettecampbell@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org.

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org.

