Community Calendar: Carlton County Fair and more

Friday, August 18

Carlton County Fair, 8 a.m., Carlton County Fairgrounds, 3770 Front St., Barnum. Gates open at 8 a.m. The midway opens at noon. Oval races will be held in the grandstand at 6 p.m. For a complete list of events visit carltoncountyfairmn.com .

Friday Fun at the Library, 1 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Community members are asked to celebrate the end of the Summer Reading Program with free ice cream sundaes, a time capsule and more. Participants are asked to bring something small to put in the time capsule.

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, August 19

Carlton County Fair, 7 a.m., Carlton County Fairgrounds, 3770 Front St., Barnum. Gates open at 7 a.m. The 2nd annual Farmers Breakfast runs from 8-10 a.m. in the Centennial Building. The midway opens at noon. The 131st annual horse races will start in the grandstand at 1:30 p.m. A demolition derby begins at 6:30 p.m. For a complete list of events visit carltoncountyfairmn.com .

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday, August 20

Carlton County Fair, 9 a.m., Carlton County Fairgrounds, 3770 Front St., Barnum. Gates open at 9 a.m. Mutton bustin’ begins at 11 a.m. The midway opens at noon. The 131st annual horse races continue in the grandstand at 1:30 p.m. Figure 8 and bus races begin at 6 p.m. For a complete list of events visit carltoncountyfairmn.com .

Monday August 21

30-year Anniversary Celebration, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Carlton County Government Services Building, 1307 Cloquet Ave., Cloquet. The Carlton County Children and Family Services Collaborative is celebrating 30 years. Members of the community are invited to come and learn about the services the collaborative provides to support the community.

Tuesday, August 22

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Wednesday, August 23

Cloquet Forestry Center Open House, 4:30-8 p.m. Activities will include forest wagon tours; a guided visit to the internationally recognized B4Warmed research site; informal presentations from students, faculty, and researchers around the campfire; crafting activities for kids; food for purchase from Room at the Table’s food truck; and more. CFC staff will be on hand to share what we do and would love to get to know you as well. Everybody is welcome! The event is free.

Thursday, August 24

Family Fun with STEM, 10 a.m. to noon, Cloquet Public Library. The library partners with the Bell Museum for hands-on activities about natural history, science, technology, engineering and math. Students and their families will learn more about the work scientists do; complete art projects; become an engineer; and more.

Friday, August 25

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, Aug. 26

The Lost Forester Runs of Pine Valley, 8:30 a.m., Pine Valley Recreation Area, Cloquet. The annual event will raise funds for the Blue House Orphanage in Kazoo, Uganda. There are three distance options – 5.5K, 11K or 8 miles. For more information or to register, search for “The Lost Forester Runs of Pine Valley” event page on Facebook.

Thursday, August 31

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Barnum Area Senior Center, 3794 Main St., Barnum. Refreshments will be served.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recurring events

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Esko Museum, 12 W. Highway 61, Esko. Open 2-5 p.m. Sundays from July through August. Admission is free, donations accepted.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

House District 11A DFL, third Wednesday of the month, 6 p.m., Cloquet Public Library and via Zoom. Please contact Sophia Campbell at farmettecampbell@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org.

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org.