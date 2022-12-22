Community Calendar: Carlton County DAV Christmas dinner, library events, Tech and Coffee and more

Sunday, Dec. 25

Carlton County DAV Christmas Dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 1000 Washington Ave., Cloquet. The Carlton County DAV will host the 29th Annual Christmas Dinner in memory of David M. Johnson. David organized tens of thousands of meals for the community over decades of service. The dinner is free and open to the public regardless of military service thanks to donations from local businesses, nonprofit organizations and generous individuals. People can dine in at the church or pick up their meal for take-out. Contact the DAV at 218-269-2193 to volunteer, donate or ask questions. Calls will be taken until noon on Friday, Dec. 23.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

The Carlton County Trailblazers 55 and Older Group (formerly the Retired Men's Group) will not have a luncheon meeting at the Cloquet VFW because of the Christmas holidays. The group's next luncheon will be Jan. 11.

Tinker Kids Drop-in After-School Program, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Barnum Area Senior Center, 3794 Main St. Refreshments will be available. Everyone is welcome.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Tween Reads Book Club, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for the monthly Tween Reads Book Club. From graphic novels to poetry, this book club explores a different genre of the middle-grade book each month. With opportunities to write their own book reviews, discuss the books together, and take part in book-themed activities, this club encourages kids ages 9-12 to adventure into the world of books with a curious mind. Snacks will be provided at meetings! No registration required.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Tinker Kids Drop-in After-School Program, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library

Teen Tech, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library

Thursday, Jan. 5

Tech & Coffee, 9-11 a.m., Chickadee Coffeehouse & Deli, 3691 Alan Syverson Dr., Barnum. Barnum Community Education staff and Nathan Rimolde from RTS will be on hand to help people get their tech questions answered. They’ll be able to help with smartphones, Nooks, Kindles, iPads, laptops, social media, bluetooth and more. Coffee and tea will be available.

Ping Pong and Air Hockey, 4-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Recurring events

A Nesting Place, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 1-2 p.m. Community Memorial Hospital/Raiter Family Clinic host the free group for new moms regardless of where their baby was delivered. The group meets virtually and offers a safe place to discuss all postpartum issues. It is facilitated by Dr. Natalie Krier. For more information, contact Brenda at 218-499-6702 or bgraden@cmhmn.org.

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Clothing Depot, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., R-Tech Insulation Building, Minnesota Highway 73, Cromwell. No large loads will be accepted until further notice as the warehouse is full.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

Get to Know Your Neighbor, first and third Wednesdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet. Perch Lake Township residents and friends can stop into the Perch Lake Town Hall for coffee, refreshments, cards, cribbage, a book exchange and more. Registration for craft classes is also available.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org .

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org .