Community Calendar: Bell ringing ceremony, Standup Paddleboarding 101 and more

Friday, June 30

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Monday July 3

Bell Ringing Ceremony, Picnic and Program, noon, Villa Vista, 1220 Villa Court Dr., Cromwell. Members of the public are invited to attend. Members of the Young Old Timers are also invited as this will be their July get together.

Kiddie Parade, 10 a.m., Moose Lake. Lineup is at the parade start, by the H&R Block Building. The parade will end at Hope Lutheran Church. All participating children are asked to arrive 15-20 minutes early.

Wednesday, July 5

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday, July 6

Stand-Up Paddleboarding 101, 6-8 p.m., South Terrace Elementary School, 530 Stine Dr., Carlton. This class will consist of two parts, one night of dryland classroom instruction (July 6) and three nights of lessons on the water at Chub Lake (July 13, July 20 and July 27). Find a full list of topics covered and instructor bios at Carlton Community Education's website or Facebook page. The cost is $115, and the deadline to register is Friday, June 23.

Friday, July 7

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Monday, July 10

Kids and Family Yoga, 10-10:45 a.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Tuesday, July 11

Blood drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Gardening Camp, 10-11:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Children ages 6-10 are invited to attend a gardening camp with Master Gardeners. Registration is required; call 218-879-1531 to reserve your child’s spot.

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Sports physicals, 4-6 p.m., CMH-Raiter Family Clinic, 417 Skyline Blvd., Cloquet. Attention all athletes – CMH Raiter Family Clinic will be offering sports physicals; no appointment is necessary and there is a $35 charge per athlete. This is open to all athletes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wednesday, July 12

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Join Morgan for storytime. The weekly events feature stories, songs and interactive activities. Storytime is geared toward children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

Free Health Care Fraud, Waste and Abuse Prevention Class, virtual. The Senior LinkAge Line will offer two classes from 10-11:30 a.m. and again from 2-3:30 p.m. Attendees will learn how to detect and report potential errors, fraud, and abuse; review potential fraud and scams targeting older adults; learn how to read their Medicare paperwork; learn how to protect their Medicare beneficiary number; and how to protect/detect/report Medicare scams and fraud. This presentation includes information from the Senior Medicare Patrol, a federal education and prevention program. The Senior LinkAge Line is authorized to offer 1.5 Continuing Education Units to participants. Be sure to ask about this, if you need the CEUs. This class is offered online using the Microsoft Teams meeting platform. You must pre-register by going to: www.arrowheadaging.org/classes-workshops-trainings or by calling the Senior LinkAge Line at 800-333-2433. The Senior LinkAge Line is committed to accessibility. If you have an accommodation request that will allow you to participate in the class more fully, please contact Lynelle at lhanson@ardc.org by July 7.

Brown Bag Lunch with a Master Gardener, noon, Cloquet Public Library. In the session, attendees will learn about how to maintain and prune fruit trees, how to identify plant problems and harvesting tips. Participants should bring their own lunch to eat during the workshop.

Thursday, July 13

Tooth Fairy Time, 11 a.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Barks & Books, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Parents and caregivers can sign their children up to read one-on-one with therapy dogs Tiara or Trapper. Time slots are 20 minutes long, and caregivers are welcome to sit with their children during this time. Sign up for a slot at cloquetlibrary.org.

Friday, July 14

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Recurring events

A Nesting Place, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, 1-2 p.m., Community Memorial Hospital. A Nesting Place is a group for new moms or women in their third trimester. The free group is facilitated by Kelly Walsh, OTR/L. Babies do not have to be born at CMH for their mothers to attend the group. Topics for discussion may range from pelvic health and breastfeeding to car seat safety or other issues participants would like to discuss. For more information or to register, go to cloquethospital.com or call 218-878-7040.

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clothing Depot, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., R-Tech Insulation Building, Minnesota Highway 73, Cromwell. No large loads will be accepted until further notice as the warehouse is full.

Esko Museum, 12 W. Highway 61, Esko. Open 2-5 p.m. Sundays from July through August. Admission is free, donations accepted.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

Get to Know Your Neighbor, first and third Wednesdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Perch Lake Town Hall, 2779 Big Lake Road, Cloquet. Perch Lake Township residents and friends can stop into the Perch Lake Town Hall for coffee, refreshments, cards, cribbage, a book exchange and more. Registration for craft classes is also available.

House District 11A DFL, third Wednesday of the month, 6 p.m., Cloquet Public Library and via Zoom. Please contact Sophia Campbell at farmettecampbell@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org .

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org .