Thursday, August 3

News Local

Community Calendar: Esko Fun Days and more

To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.

Band rides in a trailer while playing music
Members of the May Prachar Band perform while riding on a trailer as part of a float for Mike's Cafe and Pizzeria during the Esko Fun Days parade in 2022. The band's originator, May Prachar, died in 2014. Esko Fun Days continues this weekend.
Dan Williamson / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 12:00 PM

Friday, August 4

Esko Fun Days. Two movies will be screened for free at Les Knuti Field. At 8 p.m., there will be a showing of the family film, "Ferdinand," followed by a teen movie showing of "The Boogeyman" at 10 p.m.

County Seat Theater’s Young Adult Theater presents performances of“The Day Aliens Attacked Fairfield,” at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Encore! Performing Arts Center in Cloquet. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for students and can be purchased at countyseattheater.com.

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

3FE427CF-347B-41A5-B925-C1048E6D2C69_1_201_a.jpeg
Local
Moratorium temporarily halts green cemetery in Blackhoof Township
It will allow officials to create statewide regulations for green cemeteries.
6m ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
A woman paints a teenager's hand in a horse barn.
Local
Barnum farm specializes in nature-based therapy, ag education
Graceful Strides Farm serves residents of southern Carlton County and northern Pine County.
5h ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
A pink sedan viewed from the right rear with a highly lifted suspension.
Members Only
Local
Cloquet car meets offer outlet, connection
A group of friends with a shared interest in cars has grown into something much bigger, said Ryan Bridge, owner of Bridge’s Customs in Cloquet.
22h ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
A courtroom gavel
Local
Esko man accused of striking Duluth motorcyclist, fleeing scene
Authorities said the suspect stopped to check on the victim, who was bleeding heavily, before driving away without seeking help.
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Marijuana buds_stock photo
Members Only
Minnesota
Recreational cannabis has arrived in Minnesota. What are its health benefits, risks?
Marijuana has been available as a medicine in Minnesota since 2015. However, there are known risks with the substance, and more research is needed to get a clearer picture on cannabis.
2d ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Farmers Market 072923 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Farm-fresh produce abounds at Willmar-area farmers markets
Farmers markets have arrived for another summer season in Willmar.
2d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
People walking on a street and looking at classic cars.
Local
Carlton Daze celebrated with cars and kids
A car show was among the attractions during the three-day community celebration.
4d ago
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
A young girl holds up her coloring design during a contest.
Local
Carlton Daze coloring contest returns for second year
Kids of all ages took turns putting their own colorful spin on this year's design with contest winners able to have their creation printed on a T-shirt.
4d ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
080521.N.PJ.NationalNightOut_1.jpg
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Local National Night Out events set
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
5d ago
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for July 28, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
5d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports

Saturday, August 5

Esko Fun Days. The Burkholder 5K and Kids Races kick off at 8 a.m. The parade starts at 11 a.m., followed by the St. Matthew's BBQ in the Park with duck races and games from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Esko Hockey hosts the Street Dance for people age 21 and older from 7-11 p.m. at Northridge Park. The event will feature live music by the Northwoods Band and has a $5 entry fee.

Monday, August 7

Kids and Family Yoga, 10-10:45 a.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Tuesday, August 8

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Esko Community Partnership Meeting, noon to 1 p.m., Thomson Town Hall Community Center, 25 E. Harney Road, Esko. The Esko Community Partnership hosts its bi-monthly meeting.

Wednesday, August 9

Ojibwe Storytime with Allie Tibbetts, 10 a.m., Cloquet Public Library. Author Allie Tibbetts reads her book "Zaagi and Misaabekwe," the story of a girl named Zaagi who meets an ancient giant woman of the forest named Misaabekwe.

Brown Bag Lunch with a Master Gardener, noon to 1 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Learn about bulb planting and how to prepare for next spring during the lunchtime session. Participants are asked to bring their own lunches.

Thursday, August 10

Barks & Books, 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Parents and caregivers can sign their children up to read one-on-one with therapy dogs Han Solo, Tiara or Trapper. Time slots are 20 minutes long, and caregivers are welcome to sit with their children during this time. Sign up for a slot at cloquetlibrary.org.

Friday, August 11

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Sunday, August 13

Holy Hootananners performance, 9:30 a.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 2702 1st St., Barnum, MN. The Holy Hootananners will lead the Sunday service with Pastor Jim Raisanen. This is a special service open to anyone in the community. The service highlights some amazing music followed by coffee and treats after. The “Hoots,” which originated in 2013, blend country, gospel, blues and folk into an upbeat and original performance. The band occasionally will provide up to 12 pieces to go with some spectacular vocals.

Tuesday, August 15

Library Book Sale, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Thursday, August 17

Carlton County Fair, 11 a.m., Carlton County Fairgrounds, 3770 Front St., Barnum. Gates open at 11 a.m. The midway opens at 6 p.m., and there will be a tractor pull in the grandstand at 6 p.m. For a complete list of events visit carltoncountyfairmn.com .

CareerForce Corner, noon to 4 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Friday, August 18

Carlton County Fair, 8 a.m., Carlton County Fairgrounds, 3770 Front St., Barnum. Gates open at 8 a.m. The midway opens at noon. Oval races will be held in the grandstand at 6 p.m. For a complete list of events visit carltoncountyfairmn.com .

Friday Fun at the Library, 1 p.m., Cloquet Public Library. Community members are asked to celebrate the end of the Summer Reading Program with free ice cream sundaes, a time capsule and more. Participants are asked to bring something small to put in the time capsule.

Community Chess Club, 3:30-5 p.m., Cloquet Public Library.

Saturday, August 19

Carlton County Fair, 7 a.m., Carlton County Fairgrounds, 3770 Front St., Barnum. Gates open at 7 a.m. The 2nd annual Farmers Breakfast runs from 8-10 a.m. in the Centennial Building. The midway opens at noon. The 131st annual horse races will start in the grandstand at 1:30 p.m. A demolition derby begins at 6:30 p.m. For a complete list of events visit carltoncountyfairmn.com .

Recurring events

Cloquet Al-Anon, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m.,103 10th St., Cloquet. Closed meetings. The only membership requirement is that a friend or relative have a problem with alcoholism. Call 218-879-9884.

Esko Museum, 12 W. Highway 61, Esko. Open 2-5 p.m. Sundays from July through August. Admission is free, donations accepted.

Gamblers Anonymous, Mondays, 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 615 12th Ave., Cloquet. Use the parking lot entrance. For more information, call 855-222-5542.

House District 11A DFL, third Wednesday of the month, 6 p.m., Cloquet Public Library and via Zoom. Please contact Sophia Campbell at farmettecampbell@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation.

Narcotics Anonymous, Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Fridays from 6-7:30 p.m., Alano Club, Cloquet. Call 877-767-7676 or visit naminnesota.org.

Riverview Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m., Cloquet. For more information, visit 5429.toastmastersclubs.org.

By Staff reports
