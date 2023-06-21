Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wednesday, June 21

News Local

CMH awards 2023 scholarships

Six area students earned $1,000 scholarships.

Student scholarship winners pose with scholarship committee members
Community Memorial Hospital's six student scholarship winners are pictured in back row, from left, Dana Jones, Bradley Untiedt, Spencer Strand, Jessica Pagelkopf, Andrew Kosloski and Erica Kosloski. CMH Scholarship Committee members, pictured in the front row from left, are Rosemary Tobin, Phyllis Ducey and Barb DeLovely.
Contributed / Nancy Taggart
By Staff reports
Today at 3:00 PM

CLOQUET — Community Memorial Hospital awarded six scholarships to area students who are pursuing careers in health care.

Each scholarship is valued at $1,000. The recipients include Dana Jones, Bradley Untiedt, Spencer Strand, Jessica Pagelkopf, Andrew Kosloski and Erica Kosloski.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
