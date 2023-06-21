CMH awards 2023 scholarships

CLOQUET — Community Memorial Hospital awarded six scholarships to area students who are pursuing careers in health care.
Each scholarship is valued at $1,000. The recipients include Dana Jones, Bradley Untiedt, Spencer Strand, Jessica Pagelkopf, Andrew Kosloski and Erica Kosloski.
