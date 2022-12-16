Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cloquet venues available for those without power

Cloquet City Hall, Our Savior's Lutheran Church and St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cloquet are open on Friday, Dec. 16 to those who need to warm up or charge their devices.

Cloquet City Hall Winter.jpg
Cloquet City Hall .
Jamey Malcomb / 2021 file / Pine Journal
Dylan Sherman
By Dylan Sherman
December 16, 2022 04:48 PM
CLOQUET — Cloquet City Hall is open to those in need of power from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, according to a Cloquet Police Department news release.

The release states that city hall, at 101 14th St., will be open for people needing to warm up, fill water, charge electronic devices or shower in one of the two single-stall showers available.

downed powerlines snowstorm
Local
Power restoration efforts continue as Northland digs out following winter storm
Utilities warn of multi-day effort to restore electricity to thousands of customers.
December 16, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  John Myers

Our Savior's Lutheran Church, at 612 12th St. in Cloquet, and St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, at 1705 Wilson Ave., are also open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to those without power.

According to unofficial storm snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Cloquet received 13.6 inches of snow since Wednesday, Dec. 14.

This story was updated at 5:44 p.m. on Dec. 16 to clarify the opening hours of the churches. It was originally posted at 4:48 p.m.

