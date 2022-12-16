Cloquet venues available for those without power

CLOQUET — Cloquet City Hall is open to those in need of power from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, according to a Cloquet Police Department news release.

The release states that city hall, at 101 14th St., will be open for people needing to warm up, fill water, charge electronic devices or shower in one of the two single-stall showers available.

Our Savior's Lutheran Church, at 612 12th St. in Cloquet, and St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, at 1705 Wilson Ave., are also open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to those without power.

According to unofficial storm snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Cloquet received 13.6 inches of snow since Wednesday, Dec. 14.

This story was updated at 5:44 p.m. on Dec. 16 to clarify the opening hours of the churches. It was originally posted at 4:48 p.m.