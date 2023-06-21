Cloquet to make $50K repair at Northwoods Credit Union Arena

CLOQUET — The Cloquet City Council approved a proposal from Commercial Refrigeration Systems to repair the ice system in Northwoods Credit Union Arena at the Tuesday, June 20 meeting. The repairs will cost $51,441.

City administrator Tim Peterson said the funding for the repairs would come from general fund reserves.

Two weeks ago, Northwoods Credit Union Arena had a “leak in the cooling tower,” and the facility is currently unable to make ice, according to public works director Caleb Peterson.

“At this point, we really have no other options moving forward," Caleb Peterson said. "We need to make a repair or we’re going to be without ice until the entire system is replaced."

Commercial Refrigeration Systems offered three different repair options for the leak. Of these, Caleb Peterson requested the council really only consider option two after determining viability and cost. The repair consists of replacing a coil section in the cooling tower.

ADVERTISEMENT

The parts needed to make the repairs will take about five to six weeks to arrive, Tim Peterson said; it will take two weeks for the actual repairs to be made and for the ice to be done.

The repairs are expected to be done in time for the upcoming high school hockey and Minnesota Wilderness seasons.

Officials from the Cloquet Area Hockey Association said that summer CAHA events will take place at other rinks in the area.

This all comes before the planned total replacement of the cooling plant under the sales tax increase voters approved in November 2022, said Tim Peterson. The 0.5% sales tax increase in Cloquet took effect in April and will continue for 10 years or until $6,025,000 is collected. In addition to replacing the ice floor at the arena, the money would also pay for upgraded lighting, a new roof and more.

The total replacement of the plant will take place in about one to two years, according to Caleb Peterson.

The city council approved the proposal unanimously; however, Councilors Sheila Lamb and Iris Keller were not present.