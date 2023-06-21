Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wednesday, June 21

News Local

Cloquet to make $50K repair at Northwoods Credit Union Arena

The arena is currently unable to make ice; Cloquet Area Hockey Association summer events will take place at other rinks in the area, according to CAHA officials.

North Woods Credit Union Arena.jpg
Northwoods Credit Union Arena
Jamey Malcomb / File / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
Today at 5:00 PM

CLOQUET — The Cloquet City Council approved a proposal from Commercial Refrigeration Systems to repair the ice system in Northwoods Credit Union Arena at the Tuesday, June 20 meeting. The repairs will cost $51,441.

City administrator Tim Peterson said the funding for the repairs would come from general fund reserves.

Two weeks ago, Northwoods Credit Union Arena had a “leak in the cooling tower,” and the facility is currently unable to make ice, according to public works director Caleb Peterson.

“At this point, we really have no other options moving forward," Caleb Peterson said. "We need to make a repair or we’re going to be without ice until the entire system is replaced."

Commercial Refrigeration Systems offered three different repair options for the leak. Of these, Caleb Peterson requested the council really only consider option two after determining viability and cost. The repair consists of replacing a coil section in the cooling tower.

The parts needed to make the repairs will take about five to six weeks to arrive, Tim Peterson said; it will take two weeks for the actual repairs to be made and for the ice to be done.

The repairs are expected to be done in time for the upcoming high school hockey and Minnesota Wilderness seasons.

Officials from the Cloquet Area Hockey Association said that summer CAHA events will take place at other rinks in the area.

This all comes before the planned total replacement of the cooling plant under the sales tax increase voters approved in November 2022, said Tim Peterson. The 0.5% sales tax increase in Cloquet took effect in April and will continue for 10 years or until $6,025,000 is collected. In addition to replacing the ice floor at the arena, the money would also pay for upgraded lighting, a new roof and more.

The total replacement of the plant will take place in about one to two years, according to Caleb Peterson.

The city council approved the proposal unanimously; however, Councilors Sheila Lamb and Iris Keller were not present.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
xxxx21.N.DNT.TalonC3.jpg
Local
State begins review of proposed nickel mine near Tamarack
Talon plans to send its nickel concentrate to electric car maker Tesla, but there are concerns over potential pollution from the mine.
June 21, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Student scholarship winners pose with scholarship committee members
Local
CMH awards 2023 scholarships
Six area students earned $1,000 scholarships.
June 21, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
File: Carlton High School
Local
Carlton School Board approves higher rates for substitute teachers
Substitute teachers in the Carlton School District will earn $150 per day under the new rates beginning next school year.
June 21, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
052120.N.PJ.CPDFinalists.jpg
Local
Cloquet City Council hires new police officer
Jacob Bubb is an Esko native and has a tentative start date of Monday, June 26.
June 21, 2023 11:35 AM
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Barnum Bombers logo_web.jpg
Local
2022-23 Barnum High School 3rd, 4th quarter Honor Rolls
The third- and fourth-quarter honor roll for Barnum High School.
June 21, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Woman applies smoke around the bees
Local
Carlton County Extension offers workshop for the 'littlest livestock'
Workshop participants got to suit up under the summer sun on Friday, June 16 to experience beekeeping hands-on at Hampton Homestead in Barnum, owned by Renae and Ryan Hampton.
June 20, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Wrenshall School
Local
2022-23 Wrenshall High School 3rd, 4th quarter Honor Rolls
The third- and fourth-quarter honor rolls for Wrenshall High School.
June 20, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pine river chamber of commerce.jpg
Community
Pine River Summerfest on tap June 24
Annual event adds a fishing photo contest, community picnic and sunset bike ride
June 20, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Finlandia Celebration 2022
Local
Celebrate Midsummer with Finnish Juhannus festival
Learn to make a sauna whisk, listen to a violinist who has studied in Finland and snack on some pulla Saturday in Saginaw.
June 20, 2023 06:03 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
062011-RogerStrand 019.jpg
Minnesota
Conservation community in west-central Minnesota and beyond loses one who stood tall
Roger Strand's legacy is far-reaching, and his death begs the question: Who will carry on his work?
June 19, 2023 10:49 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny

Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
Jess Waldbillig graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communication in May 2023 and started with the Pine Journal in June 2023. She previously worked with the University of Minnesota Extension in Youth Development with 4-H. When she isn't working she enjoys reading, hiking, exploring the region, and curating Spotify playlists.
