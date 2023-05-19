Cloquet students honored during 2023 awards ceremony

CLOQUET — Cloquet High School students were honored during an awards convocation May 10.
Recipients are listed as follows:
Bausch-Lomb Science Award and Science Fair: Alexa Shepherd Science Fair Awards: Grace Lavan, Johanna Bernu, Parker Sickman and Ethan Lavan The George and Helen C. Medich Family Medical Scholarship: Macava Smith Alworth Scholarship: Tirsa Horton, Lauren Johnson, Casey Marciniak, Rowen Rock, Leo Thill, Miigwan Tanner-Wostrel, Luke Sievert Boy’s State Award: Simon Rakes Girl’s State Award: Elise Cawcutt, Alexa Shepherd CTE Department Awards: Caden Danielson Cloquet Area Eagle’s Club Scholarship: Kade Kolodge Floy Gilman Scholarship: Macava Smith CYSA Scholarship: Macava Smith, Katie Olsen VFW Scholarship Award: Macava Smith, Clara Wheale, Casey Marciniak Special College Scholarships: Owan Defoe Hayes AAA: Hannah Sandman, Miigwan Tanner-Wostrel Honors of Distinction Medals: Rowan Rock, Brody Anderson, Miigwan Tanner-Wostrel, Casey Marciniak, Nicholas Lassard, Jordyn Sorenson, Amy Blais, Lauren Johnson, Taylor Wenneson, Lance Konietzko, Patrick Dunaiski, Leo Thill, Benjamin Sanders, Isabella Genereau, Thomas Sabyan, Emily Litchke, Elaina Simmonds, Macava Smith, Bailey Lehto Gold chords (3.5 GPA grades 9-12): Brody Anderson, Ashley Austin, Jordan Ballard, Luke Barney, Mason Beck, Amy Blais, Kollin Bonneville, Aili Buytaert, Patrick Dunaiski, Alec Erickson, Matthew Erickson, Miles Fischer, Eva Flovick, Teegan Fruth, Isabella Genereau, Sophie Goebel, Alexis Goranson, Garrett Gordon, Jazlyn Gunderson, Francesca Halverson, Macie Hoffmann, Tirsa Horton, Lauren Johnson, Araya Kiminski, Lance Konietzko, Lia Laird, Josiah Larson, Nicholas Lassard, Timber Latvala, Madyson Lawrey, Bailey Lehto, Connor Lindstrom, Emily Litchke, Macie Majerle, Casey Marciniak, John McGrath, Nicholas Munoz, Alexis Nelson, Katelyn Olson, Karson Patten, Emma Port, Jordyn Rahkola, Max Richardson, Nathaniel Robinson, Rowan Rock, Thomas Sabyan, Benjamin Sanders, Hannah Sandman, Emily Sapyta, Luke Sievert, Elaina Simmonds, Makenzie Simula, Macava Smith, Payton Smith, Jordyn Sorenson, Jadin Sullivan-Soukkala, Seija Suominen, Miigwan Tanner-Wostrel, Leo Thill, Manny Thill, Emma Welch, Taylor Wenneson, Lily Whitebird, Gabriel Zago Purple chords (3.5 GPA senior year): Brady Anderson, Liliana Braveheart, Sophia Green, Nastasija Harris, Noah Knutson, Samuel Marciniak, Emma Matuszak, Taylor Wick
Alexa Shepherd, right, poses with Ryan Zimny after receiving the Bausch-Lomb Science Award and Science Fair Award at Cloquet High School's Awards Convocation on Wednesday, May 10.
Contributed / Cloquet High School
From left, Johanna Bernu, Ethan Lavan and Grace Lavan pose for a photo after receiving the Science Fair Award during Cloquet High School's Awards Convocation on Wednesday, May 10. Not pictured is award winner Parker Sickman.
Contributed / Cloquet High School
Macava Smith, center, poses with Mary Medich, left and Christ Medich, right, after they presented her with the George and Helen C. Medich Family Medical Scholarship during Cloquet High School's Awards Convocation on Wednesday, May 10.
Contributed / Cloquet High School
Recipients of the 2023 Alworth Scholarship pose with Patty Salo Downs, center, during the Cloquet High School Convocation Awards on Wednesday, May 10. Not pictured is recipient Miigwan Tanner-Wostrel.
Contributed / Cloquet High School
Simon Rakes, second from left, stands beside Elise Cawcutt and Alexa Shepherd. Rakes was the Cloquet High School Boy's State Award winner, while Cawcutt and Shepherd received the Girl's State Award. Steven Birkemeyer, left, and Penny Buran, right, of the Cloquet American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary presented the awards during Cloquet High School's Awards Convocation on Wednesday, May 10.
Contributed / Cloquet High School
Kade Kolodge, left, poses with Daryl Niemi after receiving the Cloquet Area Eagle’s Club Scholarship during the Cloquet High School Awards Convocation on Wednesday, May 10.
Contributed / Cloquet High School
Macava Smith, left, poses with Shannon Sams after receiving the Floy Gilman Scholarship during the Awards Convocation at Cloquet High School on Wednesday, May 10.
Contributed / Cloquet High School
Katie Olsen, left, and Macava Smith, right, pose with Bobbie Turner after receiving the CYSA Scholarship during Cloquet High School's Awards Convocation on Wednesday, May 10.
Contributed / Cloquet High School
From left, Ron Stigers, Gary Dahl, Casey Marciniak, Macava Smith, Clara Wheale and Troy Smith pose during Cloquet High School's Awards Convocation on Wednesday, May 10. Marciniak, Smith and Wheale received the VFW Scholarship Award.
Contributed / Cloquet High School
Owan Defoe Hayes, left, was awarded the Special College Scholarship by Tim Prosen, Cloquet High School assistant principal, during the Awards Convocation on Wednesday, May 10.
Contributed / Cloquet High School
From left, Miigwan Tanner-Wostrel and Hannah Sandman pose with their AAA Awards during the Cloquet High School Awards Convocation on Wednesday, May 10.
Contributed / Cloquet High School
Cloquet High School students who received Honors of Distinction pose for a photo during the Awards Convocation on Wednesday, May 10.
Contributed / Cloquet High School
