STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cloquet School Board OKs two contracts for athletic facility project

Superintendent Michael Cary set a goal of having an overall financial plan to present to the board at its next meeting on Feb. 13.

Garfield School
Garfield School in Cloquet.
File / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
January 24, 2023 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CLOQUET —The district’s physical education and athletic complex project hit a milestone at the Monday, Jan. 23, school board meeting with the unanimous approval of two contracts for professional civil engineering and soil borings services.

Hermantown-based company Bolton & Menk was selected for the professional civil engineering services, which will cost a lump sum fee of $88,300. The contract includes data collection/set-up, schematic design, design development, construction documents, request for proposals and construction administration and observation.

Bolton & Menk was the lowest of four bidders for the contract with quotes ranging from $88,300 to $270,000, with the next closest bid coming in at $140,000, according to Kraus/Anderson Project Manager Greg Schendel.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Gavel stock image
Local
Barnum man faces first-degree drug charge
Officers found the 35-year-old slumped over in his vehicle in a gas station parking lot, according to the criminal complaint.
January 24, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
FILE: Minnesota Power and Allete building
Local
Regulators approve Minnesota Power rate increase, approximately half of what company requested
The company plans to ask for another rate increase later this year.
January 24, 2023 05:01 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
FILE: Carlton County Transportation
Local
Carlton County continues to pursue state funding for justice center
Officials had a proposal included in 2022's omnibus bill that failed to pass, but they are looking to try and secure funding for the project in 2023, as well.
January 24, 2023 05:01 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Two mushers on the trail.
Local
What to know about Beargrease 2023
The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon starts Sunday, Jan. 29, in Duluth.
January 23, 2023 02:16 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Jan. 20, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
January 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
FDLTCCFoodforthought1.jpg
Local
Attendees bring their appetites to FDLTCC's 'Food for Thought' fundraiser
The event, hosted by Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, was in person for the first time since 2020 and drew in over 200 people who raised $22,000 while enjoying dishes from 12 vendors.
January 19, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
A courtroom gavel
Local
Willow River man charged after Esko post office break-in, other burglaries
Steven Russell Macdonald faces two counts of burglary as well as mail theft and tampering with a motor vehicle.
January 19, 2023 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Cloquet City Hall Winter.jpg
Local
Bid awarded for Cloquet riverfront signage project
Twin Cities-based 106 Group will lead a project that aims to increase community engagement through cultural information.
January 19, 2023 06:11 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
An SUV drives down Gillogly Road in Twin Lakes Township on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
Local
Cloquet resident brings alley snow removal concerns to City Council
Jeremy Johnson said the snow in the alley by his house makes him feel like the city has forgotten about him.
January 18, 2023 03:07 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Joel Jay Ammesmaki.jpg
Local
Cloquet man guilty of manslaughter in FDL vets home killing
Joel Ammesmaki may seek probation rather than a prison term after admitting to "culpable negligence" in the fight death of Clyde "Jody" Atwood.
January 18, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen

The civil engineering work done by Bolton & Menk will coincide with soil boring services approved for Braun Intertec Corporation. The Duluth-based company will be responsible for geotechnical evaluation of the project space, which is a seven-step process that will cost a total of $11,660. The work will include drilling eight test borings approximately 15 feet into the ground of the project site.

“What the soil borings are doing is, number one, verifying that we don’t have any sub-soil issues,” Schendel explained. “The other thing is are there soils under this field under the tennis courts in these areas that can we reuse in the design of this? That’s the other thing we’re trying to figure out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Schendel shared that the work can begin this week now that the contracts have been approved, which will likely help determine the projects total cost faster.

Cary provided an update on how the district plans to cover the approximately $4.3 million price tag for the renovations, which will include bonding for $2 million in existing capital funds that the district brings in annually. An additional $1 million will come from existing Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds that the district has already applied and received approval for.

The final piece of the financial puzzle will likely come from a large, unknown sponsor, who has expressed interest in covering the full $1.25 million for turf installation through preliminary dialogue with members of the Cloquet School District. Cary shared that the district will meet with the sponsor this week in hopes of having an agreement in place in the near future.

The positive steps bode well for Cary’s goal of having a clearer financial picture for the scope of the project at the board’s next meeting in February.

“I’m hoping, that if everything in the universe aligns for us, and I’m saying that understanding that sometimes it doesn’t, I would love to be able to bring to the board in early February that we have a solid plan in place that’s going to cover all of the costs without any additional taxpayer dollars,” Cary said.

Related Topics: CLOQUET SCHOOLSCLOQUET LUMBERJACKSEDUCATION
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Jake Przytarski is a reporter for the Cloquet Pine Journal covering a mix of news and sports.
What To Read Next
Hundreds gather for the Carlton Fire Department's bingo event at the 2018 Winterfest in the Carlton High School gym. Pine Journal file
Local
Carlton Fire Department bingo night returns Feb. 11
The annual event will be held in the Carlton High School gym.
January 18, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cloquet city hall sign.jpg
Local
Cloquet City Council appoints Keller to vacant Ward 3 seat
The Cloquet City Council voted unanimously to appoint Iris Keller to the vacant Ward 3 council seat.
January 17, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Genealogy lunch session, Growing Shiitake Mushrooms class and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
January 17, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Fire truck
Local
Woman, child escape from burning camper
No injuries were reported.
January 14, 2023 08:43 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports