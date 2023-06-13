Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW
Tuesday, June 13

Cloquet School Board OKs budget with $2K deficit

The projected deficit of $2,366 in the school district's general fund is the lowest officials can remember.

Garfield School
Garfield School in Cloquet.
File / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 3:00 PM

CLOQUET — The 2023-2024 budget approved by the Cloquet School Board on Monday, June 12, projects a slight deficit that could potentially flip to a surplus, officials said.

District business manager Candace Nelis told the board, "We got to a pretty balanced budget. This is probably the lowest I’ve seen or as close to balanced as I’ve ever seen."

The projected deficit of $2,366 is much lower than the $513,798 estimated deficit projected in April. At the April 24 meeting, the school board approved several reductions to ease the burden, including cutting 2.9 full-time equivalent teaching positions and five paraprofessional positions.

A few factors could impact the budget later this year.

Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law allowing hourly school employees to file for unemployment benefits if they cannot find work over the summer. Employees who are eligible include bus drivers and paraprofessionals, for example.

As a result, Nelis said she estimates the district's unemployment costs to be $510,000.

"Based on where we were at with the Legislature at the time, we didn’t know if there was going to be any aid available for that or if it was going to be a reimbursement," Nelis said. "At this point, they put $135 million aside to reimburse us for this first year, but considering our projected amount is $510,000, I think that’s going to be prorated across the district somehow — we just don’t know what that’s going to look like. So there’s no aid inside of this budget to account for the unemployment costs."

Because of the legislative session, Superintendent Michael Cary said district officials have not begun negotiating a new contract for Cloquet teachers and had to estimate salary increases in the budget.

Enrollment will also play a role. In June 2022, officials said they used a conservative estimate for average daily membership of 2,750 students for the 2022-2023 school year.

However, enrollment dipped during the school year, forcing officials to reevaluate mid-year. The ADM estimate heading into the 2023-2024 school year is 2,525, Nelis said.

"We’re projecting fewer kids for next year than what we projected for this year," Cary said. "I want that to be really clear, and that’s already incorporated, so as long as those numbers hold, that’s good. If for some reason they go up or down, that’s going to have an impact."

Nelis said she will present a revised mid-year budget to the board in November.

The school board approved the budget 4-0. Board Chair Nate Sandman, Clerk Melissa Juntunen, Treasurer Dave Battaglia and board member Ken Scarbrough voted in favor. Board members Sarah Buhs and Gary Huard were not in attendance.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
