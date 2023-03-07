Cloquet School Board cancels special meeting

CLOQUET — The Cloquet School Board will wait until its regular meeting in March to finalize the details of its proposed $4.3 million outdoor physical education and activity complex project after canceling its special session planned for Friday, March 10.

The board will review the finance plan — including construction costs and the proposed $1.25 million sponsorship agreement with Members Cooperative Credit Union, at its March 20 meeting at Garfield School, according to Mary Marciniak, administrative assistant to Superintendent Michael Cary.