Cloquet School Board approves $490K grant

Cloquet Middle School principal Tom Brenner said the funds will be used to hire a student success coordinators to work with eighth and ninth graders.

Jamie Lund / 2019 file / Cloquet Pine Journal
By Jess Waldbillig
August 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM

CLOQUET — The Cloquet School Board approved a $490,000 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act Stronger Connections Grant from the Minnesota Department of Education at its Monday, Aug. 14 meeting.

Cloquet Middle School principal Tom Brenner said 80% of the grant funds will be used for the salaries of two new student success coordinators over the course of three years. The remainder of the funds will be used for curriculum and equipment to get them started.

One new student success coordinator will start during the 2023-2024 year and will work with eighth graders who have struggled with their behavior, as well as reading skills, Brenner said.

Many students who struggle in the classroom have low foundational reading skills, he told the Cloquet Pine Journal, and the transition from eighth to ninth grade seems to be the most challenging for them.

The student success coordinator will work closely with students in eighth grade and continue on with them through ninth grade. The next year, another student success coordinator will be hired to work with the new eighth grade class.

The two coordinators will then work in a rotation to ensure the success of their respective eighth and ninth grade groups.

This story was updated at 11:49 a.m. Aug. 17 to correct an attribution. It was originally posted at 10 a.m. Aug. 17. The Pine Journal regrets the error.

By Jess Waldbillig
Jess Waldbillig graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communication in May 2023 and started with the Pine Journal in June 2023. She previously worked with the University of Minnesota Extension in Youth Development with 4-H. When she isn't working she enjoys reading, hiking, exploring the region, and curating Spotify playlists.
