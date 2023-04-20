99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Cloquet residents asked to comment on stormwater projects

Over the next month, residents are asked to log in and comment on planned projects aimed at fixing stormwater problem points.

Cloquet Stormwater Recommendations map
Cloquet residents can view an interactive map featuring the list of areas officials are targeting for improvements to the stormwater system to lessen flood damage.
Screenshot / Cloquet Stormwater Study Recommendations webpage
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Today at 7:00 AM

CLOQUET — After a year of studying Cloquet's existing stormwater system, the city's engineering department has created a list of areas throughout the city that could be improved to help lessen future flood damage.

Members of the public can view the recommendations on an interactive map and add comments on the improvements list, according to a report given to the Cloquet City Council during its Tuesday, April 18 meeting.

"The flooding that's taking place right now is not the focus of this study," said assistant city engineer John Anderson. "This isn't related to the river itself, but more the storm sewer and drainage throughout the city."

Over the last year the department collected data on the city's existing stormwater system on 2,000 pipes and 1,1980 structures. A consultant with Short Elliot Hendrickson then reviewed the data and built a model to help see what areas in town might be overburdened in a large rain event.

"In the future, we'll likely see larger rain events, more intense ans short duration events and modeling what those situations look like on our current system will help us plan a number of projects to lessen the impacts of climate change," Anderson said.

Residents' comments on the map will help generate a report which will help the city plan future projects and secure funding opportunities to offset the costs of the projects.

The map can be viewed by visiting wikimapping.com/cloquet-stormwater-study-recommendations.html.

Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
