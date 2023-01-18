STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cloquet resident brings alley snow removal concerns to City Council

Jeremy Johnson said the snow in the alley by his house makes him feel like the city has forgotten about him.

An SUV drives down Gillogly Road in Twin Lakes Township on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
An SUV drives down Gillogly Road in Twin Lakes Township on Dec. 15.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal file photo
Dylan Sherman
By Dylan Sherman
January 18, 2023 03:07 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CLOQUET — Jeremy Johnson has concerns about the city's snow removal process.

Speaking to the City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Ward 2 resident said his home is accessible through alley access and the snow buildup has made it hard for him to get in and out.

"Sometimes we feel like we get forgotten about," Johnson said. "I have to make a three- to five-point turn to get out of my driveway."

IMG_8014.jpg
Cloquet resident Jeremy Johnson address the Cloquet City Council about his snow removal concerns Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Dylan Sherman / Cloquet Pine Journal

Johnson said with the snow in the alleys, it makes it difficult for him to leave his home and he only has inches of space to the side of his vehicle when driving.

City Administrator Tim Peterson said it can be tough to get the right equipment down alleys as they are already tight to begin with.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are aware. Alleys are something we try to get to," he said. "Generally speaking, alleys are something that at a certain point during the year we try to get to and widen back out."

Public Works Director Caleb Peterson said the process of clearing alleys had begun last week; however, every time it snows, crews are pulled back to the road. "Trying to prioritize, it's tough sometimes," he said.

Tim Peterson added that he would look at the area in the coming days and see if they city could help with widening the alley. However, he reminded the council that snow removal is not an easy or fast process. He said the city recently helped out at the Cloquet schools and it took four days to get that snow cleared.

Snowmobiles on the Munger Trail in Carlton hit road blocks
Local
RELATED: Downed trees cause major cleanup in Carlton County
The Wood City Riders have spent more than 1,000 hours clearing snowmobile trails, while officials are making no guarantees about ski trails opening in Jay Cooke State Park.
January 05, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten

Councilor Lara Wilkinson said that holding a meeting to explain the city's policies and procedures for snow removal might be beneficial, as she has heard a lot of misinformation on how the current policy works. "It would be helpful, for the council and community, to have a primer on what we actually do (and) how we do it," she said.

Peterson also thanked volunteers who helped clear the cross-country ski trails, which he described as a "disaster" after the snowstorms in December. He said volunteers came from cross-country ski groups and high school students who spent over 100 hours clearing the paths, which were littered with fallen trees.

"Without the help of them, that for sure would not have been able to be accomplished," he said.

The city's snow removal policy is available at cloquetmn.gov/departments/public-works/snow-and-ice-control-policy.

MORE FROM DYLAN SHERMAN:
Cloquet city hall sign.jpg
Local
Cloquet City Council appoints Keller to vacant Ward 3 seat
The Cloquet City Council voted unanimously to appoint Iris Keller to the vacant Ward 3 council seat.
January 17, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Local
Thomson Township appoints Sunnarborg to vacant slot
January 11, 2023 06:00 PM
Local
Esko Schools to add eLearning option for snow days
January 11, 2023 04:00 PM
Local
Carlton County charges dismissed after federal indictment in meth case
January 09, 2023 02:30 PM

Related Topics: CLOQUETCLOQUET CITY COUNCILGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
Dylan Sherman
By Dylan Sherman
Dylan covers the local governments of Cloquet and Carlton County, as well as the Esko and Wrenshall school boards for the Cloquet Pine Journal.
What To Read Next
Joel Jay Ammesmaki.jpg
Local
Cloquet man guilty of manslaughter in FDL vets home killing
Joel Ammesmaki may seek probation rather than a prison term after admitting to "culpable negligence" in the fight death of Clyde "Jody" Atwood.
January 18, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Hundreds gather for the Carlton Fire Department's bingo event at the 2018 Winterfest in the Carlton High School gym. Pine Journal file
Local
Carlton Fire Department bingo night returns Feb. 11.
The annual event will be held in the Carlton High School gym.
January 18, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Genealogy lunch session, Growing Shiitake Mushrooms class and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
January 17, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Fire truck
Local
Woman, child escape from burning camper
No injuries were reported.
January 14, 2023 08:43 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports