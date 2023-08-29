Cloquet Public Library eliminates fines

CLOQUET — The Cloquet Public Library will stop collecting fines Friday, Sept. 1.

The Library Board approved the measure at its July meeting, said Courtney Dietsche, library director.

Dietsche, who has been library director for a little over a year, said her predecessor had approached the board about it in recent years. The board asked Dietsche for more information on it earlier in 2023.

Removing barriers

Dietsche turned to the Duluth Public Library, which stopped collecting fines in 2019, and maintains a webpage with frequently asked questions that spells things out.

After seeing the FAQ, board members still had a few questions, so Dietsche reached out to Carla Powers, library manager of the Duluth Public Library, for more information.

“I contacted Carla Powers, the director at Duluth, and asked her how this has been going for you. Do you like it? Has it worked as you anticipated?” Dietsche said. “She said 'yes' it’s been wonderful. We’ve had no problems. People are happy. People bring things back on time, even if it’s a few days later. We’re not having issues with people keeping things indefinitely and just not bringing them back.”

The goal of dropping fines is to break down barriers that would stop people from accessing library materials, Dietsche said.

It certainly is a worthy and justifiable decision to move to a feeless library. Tim Peterson, Cloquet city administrator

Children can sometimes accumulate fines and then have to pay for them when they return to the library as adults, Dietsche said as an example.

The change also removes the opportunity for some tense interactions between library staff and patrons.

“The library I worked at before this, we didn’t charge fines. The staff are happier. The patrons are happier because you don’t have people come in and say, ‘Well, something happened and I meant to get these back and now I have these fines,’” Dietsche said.

How it works

That being said, people still have to return the items they check out.

If library patrons have five items overdue, they are blocked from checking anything out until their overdue items are returned, Dietsche said. Furthermore, they can’t use computers at the library or download e-books on the Libby app.

If an item is overdue for 28 days, the library considers the item lost, and bills the patron to replace it, Dietsche said. People could return the item with no penalty or pay to replace it if it’s truly lost.

“They can’t do anything until they get those items returned, so they can’t just check things out and keep them longer and longer and longer and have them never get returned,” she said.

The total amount in fines and replacement materials the Cloquet library has collected has been dropping annually for the last several years, Dietsche said. In 2022, the figure was $7,000, with about half that going toward fines, Dietsche said.

The measure did not require approval from the Cloquet City Council, since the Library Board is its own governing body, Dietsche said. However, Dietsche was in communication with city administrator Tim Peterson about the measure.

How officials plan to fill the gap

Peterson said the decline in fees and replacement materials started in 2015. When Dietsche approached him about the possible change in May, he said the library had collected about $1,500 this year, which would put it on track to collect about $4,000 by the end of the year, he said.

Officials plan to use funds generated from library room rentals to make up for the lack of fines.

“The primary use of the (library) expansion is room rentals and getting new user groups into the library. That will certainly make up for that immediate revenue source,” Peterson said.

If that were to fall short, Peterson said he didn’t think the City Council would be opposed to increasing the tax levy.

“Long term, I would say the point of this is trying to increase access and services to the community, so if we are needing to increase the levy to implement a feeless library I would say … it certainly is a worthy and justifiable decision to move to a feeless library,” he said.

Do other Carlton County libraries charge fines?

The switch to no fines in Cloquet only applies to Cloquet Public Library items, Dietsche said, so people who check out items in Carlton or Moose Lake have to abide by the rules of those libraries.

In Carlton, library director Bethany Leseman said there aren't fines for children's book up through young adult. And while they technically still have fines for adults, Leseman said as long as items are returned in good condition, she will waive them. Patrons still have to replace lost or damaged items, and Leseman said she's never had to argue with someone about covering the cost. In fact, most people offer to pay the cost when they return a damaged item or tell her they lost it, she said.

The Moose Lake Public Library still collects fines, according to its website. The charge is 10 cents per day or 50 cents per week for books and magazines and $1 per day for movies.

What if I have fines?

Patrons who currently have fines on their Cloquet accounts will see them expunged starting Friday.

Dietsche said she doesn't know how long it will take for fines to be eliminated from the system, so if patrons see them on their accounts, they can either stop into the library or call 218-879-1531 to have them removed.