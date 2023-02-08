99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
Cloquet organizations awarded Northland Foundation grants

Lil Lumberjacks Learning Center and REACH Mentoring received funding.

062520.N.PJ.REACHCovid_4.jpg
Cloquet's REACH Mentoring Program staff, volunteers and participants show off some of the vegetables they later planted behind the office on Stanley Avenue in June 2020.
Jamey Malcomb / File / Cloquet Pine Journal
By Staff reports
February 08, 2023 02:00 PM
CLOQUET — Two Carlton County organizations received grants from the Northland Foundation during its latest round of awards, the foundation announced Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Lil Lumberjacks Learning Center in Cloquet was awarded $30,000 toward its child care program expansion. The funding was provided by the state of Minnesota, with the foundation's support, according to the news release.

REACH Mentoring Program in Cloquet received $25,000 to support mentoring and programming for young people in Carlton County, the news release said.

In addition, Native Lives Matter Coalition in Duluth was awarded $17,000 to provide activities throughout the Northland to advocate, heal and support Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relations.

The grants were awarded from Oct. 1-Dec. 1, 2022.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
