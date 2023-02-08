Cloquet organizations awarded Northland Foundation grants

CLOQUET — Two Carlton County organizations received grants from the Northland Foundation during its latest round of awards, the foundation announced Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Lil Lumberjacks Learning Center in Cloquet was awarded $30,000 toward its child care program expansion. The funding was provided by the state of Minnesota, with the foundation's support, according to the news release.

REACH Mentoring Program in Cloquet received $25,000 to support mentoring and programming for young people in Carlton County, the news release said.

In addition, Native Lives Matter Coalition in Duluth was awarded $17,000 to provide activities throughout the Northland to advocate, heal and support Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relations.

The grants were awarded from Oct. 1-Dec. 1, 2022.