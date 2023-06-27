Cloquet man gets probation in sexual assault case

CARLTON — A Cloquet man accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a massage at the Hong Kong Spa in 2021 will spend five years on probation and lose his massage license for life.

Shuwen Liang, 55, entered an Alford plea in March to one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in State District Court in Carlton. The plea allows Liang to claim innocence, while acknowledging there is sufficient evidence for a jury to find him guilty.

Shuwen Liang

The charges stem from an August 2021 incident at the Hong Kong Spa. A woman, who had massages with Liang in the past, told authorities Liang tried to arouse her during the appointment. She said she "freaked out" about what was happening and her body froze, according to the complaint.

When she asked Liang what he was doing, he allegedly apologized and left the room.

Liang received a stay of adjudication in the case, which means the charge will be dismissed if he successfully completes the terms of his probation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge Amy Lukasavitz ordered Liang to complete five years probation, according to online court records. The conditions of his probation include undergoing a psychological-sexual evaluation; surrendering his massage license for life; having no contact with the victim; and abstaining from alcohol and drug use. He must also pay a $50 fine.