99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Cloquet man faces charges for allegedly soliciting a minor

Authorities charged the man with soliciting a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct and engaging in electronic communication relating to sexual conduct with a child.

File: Carlton County Jail aerial
The Carlton County Courthouse (left) and jail in Carlton.
Steve Kuchera / 2019 file / Cloquet Pine Journal
Dylan Sherman
By Dylan Sherman
March 09, 2023 09:37 AM

CARLTON — A 41-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, March 7, and now faces two felony charges for allegedly soliciting and engaging in communication of sexual conduct with a minor.

James Paul Bistis II was arrested Monday, March 6, by the Cloquet Police Department after a search warrant was executed on his home.

Bistis faces one felony charge of soliciting a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct, which comes with a maximum sentence of 5 years a $10,000 fine or both. The other charge is for engaging in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with a child, also a felony, which has a maximum sentence of 5 years a $10,000 fine or both.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Women on stage
Local
2023 Rosie Awards honor Northland women
Six winners from various walks of life were honored during International Women's Day for their leadership, mentorship, volunteerism and community-building.
March 08, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Dwight and Diane Cadwell
Local
Cadwell on the road to recovery after transplant surgery
WKLK and WMOZ radio broadcaster Dwight Cadwell is showing signs of improvement after undergoing a liver transplant at Mayo Clinic this past month.
March 08, 2023 09:09 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Cloquet city hall sign.jpg
Local
Amending project labor agreement discussion put on hold in Cloquet
The City Council tabled a decision to change the city's current code requiring private projects to enter in project labor agreements if they receive any public funding.
March 07, 2023 08:52 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Garfield School
Local
Cloquet School Board cancels special meeting
The board will vote on the final details of the proposed $4.3 million outdoor physical education and activity complex project at its March 20 meeting.
March 07, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
111420.F.DNT.GMAS4PEACE_file 1.jpg
Local
Women to rally for peace outside Duluth City Hall
The focus Wednesday is to inform the public and encourage local support to end the U.S. use of nuclear weapons, organizers said.
March 06, 2023 12:49 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Gordy's season opener
Local
Gordy's Hi-Hat sets 2023 opening date
The burger joint will open for its 63rd season on March 22 in Cloquet.
March 06, 2023 11:16 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
spongy moth
Local
Minnesota sees record spongy moth infestation
Duluth will be on the front line for aerial spraying this summer.
March 05, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
2140857+111315.N.DNT_.MNPower.jpg
Local
Minnesota Power seeks $25 million from Legislature for power line upgrade
In service since 1977, the 465-mile line has reached the end of its life, but a $700 million upgrade could boost its capacity from 500-900 megawatts and ready it for 1,500 megawatts or more.
March 03, 2023 03:48 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for March 3, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
March 03, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Police lights.jpg
Local
Swatting incidents reported at Denfeld, Esko high schools
Law enforcement officials deemed both threats not credible.
March 03, 2023 10:51 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten

According to the criminal complaint, in the fall of 2022 the Virginia State Police contacted the Cloquet Police Department to inform them an agent had been in contact with Bistis. The Virginia agent had been posing as a 14-year-old girl on an app called Meet24, an online dating app.

The agent told Bistis they were 14, and despite this, the complaint alleges Bistis continued talking to the agent and solicited sexual activity. The complaint said Bistis also solicited photographs from the profile and sent an explicit video of himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

After obtaining Bistis's home address, officials executed a search warrant and seized electronic devices from his home.

In an interview with the police, Bistis admitted to having sexual discussions on the chat and to sending explicit pictures, the complaint said. However, Bistis said he did so because he believed the account was messing with him or they were a scammer and not actually 14.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for June 12.

MORE FROM DYLAN SHERMAN:

Dylan Sherman
By Dylan Sherman
Dylan covers the local governments of Cloquet and Carlton County, as well as the Esko and Wrenshall school boards for the Cloquet Pine Journal.
What To Read Next
221da0-20230222-grandmas-house-elder-bannock-2000.jpg
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: A local language 'nest,' a robotics competition, a Bison NLI signing and more
March 03, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Poultry for Beginners Class, Health Care Fraud Prevention class and more
March 02, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Students holding boxes of donated items pose for the camera
Local
Carlton County 4-H Federation sends care packages to troops
March 02, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Newspaper stories published in 1980s an d19902 about homicides
The Vault
Anonymous tip connected still-unsolved Daly murders
March 08, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Barnum plays Upsala in the Section 5A semifinals Tuesday at Hinckley-Finlayson High School.
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Big second half from Klejeski lifts Barnum into section finals
March 07, 2023 10:03 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Easter Bunny and sports mascot entertain kids
Lifestyle
Community Education Corner: Skate with the Easter Bunny returns to Cloquet
March 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Erin Bates, Cloquet Community Education
DSC_2280-2.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Cloquet, Grand Rapids girls set up 7AAA girls basketball rematch
March 03, 2023 10:41 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports