Cloquet man charged with sexual assault of a child

CARLTON — A 40-year-old Cloquet man faces multiple felony charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault of a minor.

Bradley Loren Owens, 40, was arraigned Thursday, May 11, in State District Court in Carlton where he faces one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, five counts of second-degree sexual conduct and one count of soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct. Judge Mark M. Starr set bail at $300,000.

Bradley Loren Owens Contributed / Carlton County Jail

Owens was taken into custody Tuesday, May 9, after the Cloquet Police Department received a mandated report from an employee at a school regarding an alleged case of sexual abuse.

According to the criminal complaint, the school employee was made aware of an alleged incident on the morning of Monday, May 8, involving a man who is known to the victim.

The victim reported that Owens touched them inappropriately and had been doing so over the course of two years. Feeling unsafe to return home, the victim was lodged at a shelter, the criminal complaint said.

During a follow-up forensic interview conducted by First Witness Child Advocacy Center, the victim described additional instances of abuse by Owens over the two-year span, according to the criminal complaint.

Owens’ previous offenses include two misdemeanor traffic violations for driving after suspension and expired registration, Minnesota Court Records show.

Owens' next court appearance is set for 9:45 a.m. May 22 with Judge Amy E. Lukasavitz.