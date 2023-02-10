99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Cloquet man arrested for alleged assault with shovel

He faces a second-degree assault charge stemming from a Jan. 19 incident.

Police lights.jpg
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
February 10, 2023 11:00 AM
CARLTON — A 47-year-old Cloquet man is facing a felony assault charge stemming from a Jan. 19 that allegedly involved a shovel.

Daniel Ray Lundquist was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 8, by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office after a warrant was issued the day of the alleged attack.

Lundquist was arraigned Thursday, Feb. 9, in State District Court in Carlton where he faces a second-degree assault charge, a felony, along with a misdemeanor domestic assault charge. Judge Rebekka Lynn Stumme set bail at $20,000.

According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 19, Lundquist got into an argument with a woman before briefly leaving to go to his van. Lundquist returned with a metal shovel in his hand and allegedly “whipped” it at her, according to the complaint, leaving wounds on her hands after she attempted to block the shovel from hitting her face.

Lundquist abandoned the shovel and fled the scene after the alleged assault. Cloquet police officers observed fresh blood on the shovel upon arriving to the scene, along with a trail of blood leading from the road to the camper and then to the house.

Officers spoke with a person who witnessed the alleged assault. She said Lundquist was trying to hurt the victim, and "had both hands on the shovel and jabbed at her twice with it, getting her hand," according to the criminal complaint.

A warrant was issued for Lundquist’s arrest shortly after that.

Lundquist's next court appearance is scheduled for March 8 at 9:45 a.m.

