Cloquet incentivizes PLAs for private projects

After recently voting to remove the PLA requirement for private projects using public funds, the Cloquet City council voted unanimously on an incentive program to encourage the use of PLAs.

Cloquet City Hall Winter.jpg
Cloquet City Hall (Jamey Malcomb / 2021 file / Pine Journal)
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Today at 10:00 AM

CLOQUET — The Cloquet City Council voted unanimously Tuesday, April 18, to add language to the city's funding applications about a 15% incentive for using a Project Labor Agreement.

The move comes shortly after the council voted to amend its city code to remove a requirement that private projects using city funds enter into a project labor agreement.

Language about the 15% increase to the city's contribution for each project, pending policy terms and availability of funds has been added to the Economic Development Authority's loan information and application, the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) information and application, and the Tax Abatement policy and applications.

"The city's funding plus incentive amounts will be approved only after an executed copy of a private PLA contract with the Duluth Trades Council has been provided for the city to review," said Holly Hansen, the city's community development director.

No councilors commented on the motion and it was approved unanimously.

Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
