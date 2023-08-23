Cloquet home destroyed by fire

CLOQUET — A house fire that broke out in the early morning hours of Aug. 18 destroyed the residence and displaced a family.

Firefighters responded to a home on the 1600 block of Jarvi Road at 12:33 a.m. Aug. 18 for a report of a possible structure fire, according to a news release from the Cloquet Area Fire District. Fond du Lac police arrived on the scene first and were able to confirm everyone was out of the home.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire with flames coming from the roof, the news release said.

"Engine 1 crew made an aggressive interior attack to extinguish the fire," the news release said.

The home was a total loss, displacing the family, said Battalion Chief Jason Maki in an email to the Cloquet Pine Journal. The American Red Cross is assisting the family, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In addition to Fond du Lac police, the CAFD was assisted at the scene by the Cloquet Police Department and the Carlton Fire Department.