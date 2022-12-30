99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cloquet football coach arrested for impaired driving

Jeff Ojanen faces two misdemeanor DWI charges stemming from a traffic stop on the morning of Dec. 23.

Police lights.jpg
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
December 30, 2022 12:51 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CLOQUET — Cloquet head football coach Jeff Ojanen faces two impaired driving charges stemming from a Dec. 23 traffic stop.

Ojanen, 39, was pulled over for speed and driving conduct at 4:17 a.m. at 19th Street and Selmser Avenue in Cloquet, according to the citation. He was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree driving while impaired. Blood alcohol content levels were not included in the citation.

Ojanen's next court appearance is an arraignment hearing set for March 2 before Sixth Judicial District Court Judge Amy Lukasavitz.

He faces one charge of driving with a BAC of 0.08 or more as tested within two hours of operating a motor vehicle, along with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Both are misdemeanor charges.

Ojanen has no prior convictions for impaired driving, according to Minnesota court records.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cloquet School District Superintendent Michael Cary told the Pine Journal that school officials are aware of the situation and will address it at the end of winter break.

Ojanen declined to comment when reached by the Pine Journal.

Ojanen recently finished his first season as the head coach of the Cloquet football team. He was hired in February 2022, following the resignation of longtime head coach Tom Lenarz. Prior to being hired as head coach, Ojanen served as an assistant coach.

Related Topics: CLOQUETCRIME AND COURTS
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Jake Przytarski is a reporter for the Cloquet Pine Journal covering a mix of news and sports.
What to read next
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Dec. 30, 2022
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
December 30, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Raffy Johnson and his wife, Toni, pictured in the background, share some chuckles while checking on the gravy
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Countdown-to-2023 edition
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
December 30, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Library events, Tech and Coffee, and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
December 29, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
high school football game
Local
Stories the Cloquet Pine Journal is following in 2023
A look at some of the big stories we plan to keep tabs on in the new year.
December 29, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski