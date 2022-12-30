Cloquet football coach arrested for impaired driving

CLOQUET — Cloquet head football coach Jeff Ojanen faces two impaired driving charges stemming from a Dec. 23 traffic stop.

Ojanen, 39, was pulled over for speed and driving conduct at 4:17 a.m. at 19th Street and Selmser Avenue in Cloquet, according to the citation. He was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree driving while impaired. Blood alcohol content levels were not included in the citation.

Ojanen's next court appearance is an arraignment hearing set for March 2 before Sixth Judicial District Court Judge Amy Lukasavitz.

He faces one charge of driving with a BAC of 0.08 or more as tested within two hours of operating a motor vehicle, along with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Both are misdemeanor charges.

Ojanen has no prior convictions for impaired driving, according to Minnesota court records.

Cloquet School District Superintendent Michael Cary told the Pine Journal that school officials are aware of the situation and will address it at the end of winter break.

Ojanen declined to comment when reached by the Pine Journal.

Ojanen recently finished his first season as the head coach of the Cloquet football team. He was hired in February 2022, following the resignation of longtime head coach Tom Lenarz. Prior to being hired as head coach, Ojanen served as an assistant coach.