Cloquet Council OKs vacant lot sale

After repurchasing the lot from Sherman Inc. in June, the city council approved the sale of the vacant lot on 20th street to Boss Builders LLC for construction of a for sale unit.

Cloquet City Hall.
July 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM

CLOQUET — The Cloquet City Council unanimously approved the sale of a vacant residential lot on 20th street to Boss Builders LLC for the construction of a for-sale unit at their Tuesday, July 18 meeting.

Boss Builders will pay $1,000 plus closing costs for the property, according to the agenda.

The lot was originally sold to Sherman Inc. in fall 2022; however, the contractor determined construction costs were too high and backed out of the project, according to Cloquet Community Development Director Holly Hansen.

The city authorized buying the lot back on June 20.

The Cloquet Economic Development Authority issued a request for proposals to local contractors in June.

Three firms looked at the property, but only Boss Builders responded with three options: a twin home, a two bedroom single family home, and a three bedroom single family home.

Every option would be slab-on-grade Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant and a part of the for-sale market, something Hansen said is of high importance in Cloquet. The company will decide which option to pursue.

“A lot of our economic development programs really only focus on rental, and it’s really hard to lift for-sale units. So, the city repurchased the lot to provide a low sale property to a firm,” Hansen said.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2024; however, dirt work could begin this fall.

Hansen said Boss Builders cannot resell the property before a residential structure has been built and that the project must be substantially completed within two years.

Jess Waldbillig graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communication in May 2023 and started with the Pine Journal in June 2023. She previously worked with the University of Minnesota Extension in Youth Development with 4-H. When she isn't working she enjoys reading, hiking, exploring the region, and curating Spotify playlists.
