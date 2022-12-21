Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cloquet Council OKs new utility rates for 2023

The new rate would add $3.95 to residential water bills, increasing the costs from $55.45 to $59.40 per month.

Cloquet city hall sign.jpg
Cloquet City Hall.
Dylan Sherman/ 2022 File / Pine Journal
Dylan Sherman
By Dylan Sherman
December 21, 2022 04:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CLOQUET — The Cloquet City Council approved the city's fees and charges for 2023, which included a change to the city's water rates, during a meeting Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Caleb Peterson, public works director for the city, said during the Nov. 1 meeting that the water fund is getting hurt by inflation, with high pressure pumps seeing electricity cost increases.

"Chemicals, chlorine, fluoride — everything we are mandated to add to the water — those costs continue to rise," he said. "Even in parts and pieces, fire hydrants, water shut offs, the costs have gone up significantly over the last couple of years — even if we can get our hands on them."

According to city documents, the estimated increase would be $3.95 per 4,000 gallons. The total rate for 4,000 gallons, including sewer, used in the residential households in Cloquet would be $59.40 per month compared to $55.45 at current rates.

The estimated monthly increase to commercial users would be $24.75 for 30,000 gallons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The approved increase still has Cloquet's rates lower than neighboring municipalities, officials said, with Duluth coming in at $69.56, Carlton at $103.13 and Hermantown at $94.17.

City Administrator Tim Peterson said in November that as city officials looked at the water fund, the budget was projected to get worse over time if changes were not made.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Duluth SNOWSTORM
Local
Blizzard, storm warnings continue as winds increase Friday
South Shore snowbelt could see more snow into Christmas Day.
December 23, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
United States Postal Service
Members Only
Local
Staffing trouble, more packages mean delays for Duluth-area mail, carriers claim
Interviews with a quartet of current and former USPS mail carriers indicate that the Duluth post office is short of workers and is being asked to prioritize e-commerce deliveries over letters.
December 23, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Dec. 23, 2022
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Brooklyn Nilsen, 8, of Carlton, helps her friend Wyatt Clark, 5, of Wrenshall, tie his skates
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Almost-Christmas edition
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
December 23, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Christmas Tree with Decorations
Local
Where to recycle fresh-cut Christmas trees
Christmas trees, like yard waste, are banned from landfills in Minnesota, but there are several sites in the area that will accept trees after the holidays for recycling.
December 22, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Carlton County DAV Christmas dinner, library events, Tech and Coffee and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
December 22, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Debra Madson Chris
Local
Christmas Lighting Challenge announces winners
Homes and businesses in Duluth, Superior, Cloquet and Hermantown participated.
December 22, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Moose Lake Community School.jpg
Local
2022-23 Moose Lake High School Trimester 1 Honor Roll
The first-trimester honor roll for Moose Lake High School.
December 22, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cloquet Area Fire District headquarters
Local
Cloquet Area Fire District Board certifies 15.7% levy increase for 2023
The total levy for the district is $3,638,158, which is a 15.7% increase from the 2022 levy, which totaled $3,143,425.
December 21, 2022 08:42 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Wrenshall School File.jpg
Local
Wrenshall School Board certifies 1.58% tax levy increase
The total tax levy amount for the district is $1,517,669.53 for 2023.
December 21, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman

While the increase will have a dramatic impact on the department's long-term planning, Tim Peterson said it would only equate to a 60-cent per month increase to customers.

The increase will allow the city to continue to reinvest in its system, as well as keep costs low for the customer, Tim Peterson said. While property taxes are high in the county, he said it was a relief to see the city not overcharging on utilities as well.

Attendance at Pinehurst Park Beach down

In other city news, Erin Bates, Community Education director for the Cloquet School District, gave the council an update on the state of the swimming pond at Pinehurst Park.

Bates said attendance has been down, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the decreased attendance, Bates said the pond saw a loss of $34,000 in 2022, compared to $8,400 in 2019 and $20,000 in 2021. The pond was closed in 2020.

Bates added that the losses she reported were just from the community education side, which means the city incurs more costs on maintenance.

ADVERTISEMENT

To try and tackle the issue, Bates said she has sent out a survey to try and understand why attendance has decreased by so much — to which she has received over 200 responses already.

Those interested in completed the survey can find it on Cloquet Community Education's Facebook page .

Tim Peterson said he wanted to get this information in front of the council so that they would be aware.

"I was a little bit surprised," he said. "We all pretty much knew that it wasn't going to be great this year ... but it was substantially lower than we were hoping."

A large investment was made in the community to have the pond, as well as continued maintenance costs. However, Tim Peterson said in general most parks like playgrounds or skate parks do not make money.

"It is important to have features like this, however generally speaking those facilities don't come with annual ongoing expenses as well," he said.

Moving forward Caleb Peterson said the parks board has talked about different ideas, including marketing, that could be used to attract more users.

MORE FROM DYLAN SHERMAN:
Esko Community Partnership
Local
New nonprofit aims to connect Esko community
The Esko Community Partnership was an idea Michele Carlson had five years ago that has finally come to life. Carlson said she hopes the group will bring businesses, the school and the community together.
December 20, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Local
Carlton County Board declares state of emergency
December 19, 2022 12:47 PM
Local
Cloquet venues available for those without power
December 16, 2022 04:48 PM
Local
Carlton County residents have tax statement 'sticker shock'
December 14, 2022 08:00 PM

Related Topics: CLOQUETCLOQUET CITY COUNCILGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
Dylan Sherman
By Dylan Sherman
Dylan covers the local governments of Cloquet and Carlton County, as well as the Esko and Wrenshall school boards for the Cloquet Pine Journal.
What to read next
Barnum Bombers logo_web.jpg
Local
2022-23 Barnum High School Quarter 1 Honor Roll
The first-quarter honor roll for Barnum High School.
December 21, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kevin Dupuis, right, the Chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, holds up his new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives tribal license plate given to him by Roger Smith during a ceremony
Local
Fond du Lac, Bois Forte bands unveil tribal license plates raising MMIR awareness
The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
December 21, 2022 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Carlton High School Winter.jpg
Local
Community Education Corner: Try something new in Carlton
"I challenge you to attend a Community Education class this year. You may find a new hobby to enjoy; a new form of exercise that improves your body, mind or soul; and maybe, just maybe, you could find a new friend who is also trying out something for the first time as well," writes Daisy Rose.
December 21, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Daisy Rose / Carlton Community Education
Esko Eskomos logo_web.jpg
Local
2022-23 Esko High School Quarter 1 Honor Rolls
The first-quarter honor and merit rolls for Esko High School.
December 21, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports