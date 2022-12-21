Cloquet Council OKs new utility rates for 2023

CLOQUET — The Cloquet City Council approved the city's fees and charges for 2023, which included a change to the city's water rates, during a meeting Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Caleb Peterson, public works director for the city, said during the Nov. 1 meeting that the water fund is getting hurt by inflation, with high pressure pumps seeing electricity cost increases.

"Chemicals, chlorine, fluoride — everything we are mandated to add to the water — those costs continue to rise," he said. "Even in parts and pieces, fire hydrants, water shut offs, the costs have gone up significantly over the last couple of years — even if we can get our hands on them."

According to city documents, the estimated increase would be $3.95 per 4,000 gallons. The total rate for 4,000 gallons, including sewer, used in the residential households in Cloquet would be $59.40 per month compared to $55.45 at current rates.

The estimated monthly increase to commercial users would be $24.75 for 30,000 gallons.

The approved increase still has Cloquet's rates lower than neighboring municipalities, officials said, with Duluth coming in at $69.56, Carlton at $103.13 and Hermantown at $94.17.

City Administrator Tim Peterson said in November that as city officials looked at the water fund, the budget was projected to get worse over time if changes were not made.

While the increase will have a dramatic impact on the department's long-term planning, Tim Peterson said it would only equate to a 60-cent per month increase to customers.

The increase will allow the city to continue to reinvest in its system, as well as keep costs low for the customer, Tim Peterson said. While property taxes are high in the county, he said it was a relief to see the city not overcharging on utilities as well.

Attendance at Pinehurst Park Beach down

In other city news, Erin Bates, Community Education director for the Cloquet School District, gave the council an update on the state of the swimming pond at Pinehurst Park.

Bates said attendance has been down, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the decreased attendance, Bates said the pond saw a loss of $34,000 in 2022, compared to $8,400 in 2019 and $20,000 in 2021. The pond was closed in 2020.

Bates added that the losses she reported were just from the community education side, which means the city incurs more costs on maintenance.

To try and tackle the issue, Bates said she has sent out a survey to try and understand why attendance has decreased by so much — to which she has received over 200 responses already.

Those interested in completed the survey can find it on Cloquet Community Education's Facebook page .

Tim Peterson said he wanted to get this information in front of the council so that they would be aware.

"I was a little bit surprised," he said. "We all pretty much knew that it wasn't going to be great this year ... but it was substantially lower than we were hoping."

A large investment was made in the community to have the pond, as well as continued maintenance costs. However, Tim Peterson said in general most parks like playgrounds or skate parks do not make money.

"It is important to have features like this, however generally speaking those facilities don't come with annual ongoing expenses as well," he said.

Moving forward Caleb Peterson said the parks board has talked about different ideas, including marketing, that could be used to attract more users.