Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Cloquet City Council hires new police officer

Jacob Bubb is an Esko native and has a tentative start date of Monday, June 26.

052120.N.PJ.CPDFinalists.jpg
A Cloquet Police Department squad vehicle.
Jamey Malcomb / File / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
Today at 11:35 AM

CLOQUET — The Cloquet City Council approved the probationary appointment of Jacob Bubb to a police officer position at its Tuesday, June 20 meeting.

Bubb is an Esko native and Esko High School graduate. He attended Hibbing Community College and earned a degree in law enforcement in May.

His tentative start date is Monday, June 26, according to patrol commander David O’Connor.

Cloquet Police Chief Derek Randall said that becoming a police officer has been “a dream” for Bubb and he is looking forward to “making a difference in the community.”

In his spare time, Bubb enjoys fishing, camping, and taking trips to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness with his loved ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, the police department has 22 sworn officers; the 2023 budget includes funding for 24.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
North Woods Credit Union Arena.jpg
Local
Cloquet to make $50K repair at Northwoods Credit Union Arena
The arena is currently unable to make ice; Cloquet Area Hockey Association summer events will take place at other rinks in the area, according to CAHA officials.
June 21, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
xxxx21.N.DNT.TalonC3.jpg
Local
State begins review of proposed nickel mine near Tamarack
Talon plans to send its nickel concentrate to electric car maker Tesla, but there are concerns over potential pollution from the mine.
June 21, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Student scholarship winners pose with scholarship committee members
Local
CMH awards 2023 scholarships
Six area students earned $1,000 scholarships.
June 21, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
File: Carlton High School
Local
Carlton School Board approves higher rates for substitute teachers
Substitute teachers in the Carlton School District will earn $150 per day under the new rates beginning next school year.
June 21, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Barnum Bombers logo_web.jpg
Local
2022-23 Barnum High School 3rd, 4th quarter Honor Rolls
The third- and fourth-quarter honor roll for Barnum High School.
June 21, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Woman applies smoke around the bees
Local
Carlton County Extension offers workshop for the 'littlest livestock'
Workshop participants got to suit up under the summer sun on Friday, June 16 to experience beekeeping hands-on at Hampton Homestead in Barnum, owned by Renae and Ryan Hampton.
June 20, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Wrenshall School
Local
2022-23 Wrenshall High School 3rd, 4th quarter Honor Rolls
The third- and fourth-quarter honor rolls for Wrenshall High School.
June 20, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pine river chamber of commerce.jpg
Community
Pine River Summerfest on tap June 24
Annual event adds a fishing photo contest, community picnic and sunset bike ride
June 20, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Finlandia Celebration 2022
Local
Celebrate Midsummer with Finnish Juhannus festival
Learn to make a sauna whisk, listen to a violinist who has studied in Finland and snack on some pulla Saturday in Saginaw.
June 20, 2023 06:03 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
062011-RogerStrand 019.jpg
Minnesota
Conservation community in west-central Minnesota and beyond loses one who stood tall
Roger Strand's legacy is far-reaching, and his death begs the question: Who will carry on his work?
June 19, 2023 10:49 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny

Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
Jess Waldbillig graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communication in May 2023 and started with the Pine Journal in June 2023. She previously worked with the University of Minnesota Extension in Youth Development with 4-H. When she isn't working she enjoys reading, hiking, exploring the region, and curating Spotify playlists.
What To Read Next
061823.N.DNT.Plane.jpeg
Local
Plane lands on Interstate 35 near Barnum
June 17, 2023 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for June 16, 2023
June 16, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
rodeo events at county fairgrounds
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: A multi-million dollar investment, Spring Fever Days, prep sports and more
June 16, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
061823.N.DNT.Plane.jpeg
Local
Plane lands on Interstate 35 near Barnum
June 17, 2023 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
rodeo events at county fairgrounds
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: A multi-million dollar investment, Spring Fever Days, prep sports and more
June 16, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
FSA Fatal crash accident
Minnesota
Victims identified in fatal crash on Kandiyohi County Highway 2
June 21, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
LacquiParleCounty_MN.web.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. BCA investigating inmate death at Lac qui Parle County Jail
June 20, 2023 07:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports