Cloquet City Council hires new police officer

CLOQUET — The Cloquet City Council approved the probationary appointment of Jacob Bubb to a police officer position at its Tuesday, June 20 meeting.

Bubb is an Esko native and Esko High School graduate. He attended Hibbing Community College and earned a degree in law enforcement in May.

His tentative start date is Monday, June 26, according to patrol commander David O’Connor.

Cloquet Police Chief Derek Randall said that becoming a police officer has been “a dream” for Bubb and he is looking forward to “making a difference in the community.”

In his spare time, Bubb enjoys fishing, camping, and taking trips to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness with his loved ones.

Currently, the police department has 22 sworn officers; the 2023 budget includes funding for 24.