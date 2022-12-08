Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cloquet business geared toward children, mothers opens storefront

Jenna Gilbert and Colleen and Bethany Sunnarborg decided to open a brick and mortar store for their business, Abundant Baby, after finding success online and at trade shows.

portrait.jpg
The owners of Abundant Baby LLC, from left, Bethany Sunnarborg, Colleen Sunnarborg and Jenna Gilbert, pose for a portrait recently inside their Cloquet store. The trio had a soft opening Nov. 5 and celebrated their official grand opening on Nov. 26 — Small Business Saturday.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
December 07, 2022 08:00 PM
CLOQUET — After Jenna Gilbert's son, Deacon, was born, she had a hard time finding quality clothes that fit him.

"We were having trouble finding clothing for him, because he was just a really large baby," Jenna said.

She worked with her mom, Colleen Sunnarborg, and sister, Bethany Sunnarborg, to find a solution. The Cloquet women also thought there was a greater need in the community for children's clothing and thought they could turn their quest into a business. That's when Abundant Baby LLC was born.

DSC_9831.jpg
Deacon Gilbert, 1, checks out the toy display at Abundant Baby in Cloquet. Co-owner Jenna Gilbert started the store with her mom, Colleen Sunnarborg, and sister, Bethany Sunnarborg, after she struggled to find clothes to fit her son.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

One option was to sew clothes themselves, but it became too time-consuming for Bethany — the seamstress of the family.

"We still wanted to be able to offer comfortable, soft, quality clothing for children," Jenna said. "I had come across a few different (clothing) lines, and we had started off at vendor or trade shows and online."

After nearly a year traveling to trade shows and selling products online, they decided to open a storefront. The change meant they wouldn't have to sacrifice as much time with family and it would be easier on Bethany, who is waiting on a kidney-pancreas transplant at Mayo Clinic.

DSC_9812.jpg
The book "Little Hockey" is one of several kids books Abundant Baby in Cloquet has to offer.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

There were additional benefits to choosing Cloquet for their shop, as well.

"We didn’t want to have to drive to Duluth. Cloquet doesn’t have anything like this here, and it’s definitely a need," Jenna said. "And also to support our local community and be able to give back when we can."

The store at 708 Sunnyside Drive is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Jenna said they expect to extend their hours as the holidays approach. They still sell products online, as well.

In addition to clothes for newborns through size 10-12 for boys and girls, Abundant Baby carries maternity clothes, books, bibs, towels, blankets, gifts and more.

One of their goals is to add maternity clothing in plus sizes, Bethany said.

"The highest size we’ve been able to find is an extra large — we need to cater to women that are a little bit bigger, too," she said. "All women want to be cute and feel pretty when they’re pregnant."

Find more information about Abundant Baby on their website, abundantbabyllc.com, or on their Facebook page.

DSC_9817.jpg
A holiday maternity dress is on display at Abundant Baby LLC in Cloquet. The store has a wide variety of maternity clothes for all occasions.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
DSC_9850.jpg
Jenna Gilbert enters new merchandise into the system at Abundant Baby in Cloquet recently. Gilbert and her mom and sister started the business by selling clothing online and at trade and vendor shows.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

