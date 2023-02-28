99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Cloquet Board to hold special session for athletic facility project

Details surrounding the finance plan for the $4.3 million project will be finalized at the Friday, March 10 meeting.

Garfield School
File / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
February 27, 2023 08:03 PM

CLOQUET — The Cloquet School Board will reconvene for a special session, Friday, March 10, to review the final finance plan for its $4.3 million outdoor physical education and activity complex project.

The remaining details to finalize include estimated construction costs and the proposed $1.25 million sponsorship agreement with Members Cooperative Credit Union.

The board had previously set a goal to have the details prepared for board approval for its meeting on Monday, Feb. 27, in order to allow for contractor Kraus/Anderson to move forward with the project.

Though the final details are close to being set, Superintendent Michael Cary said the best course of action would be to wait until they are thoroughly reviewed.

“We’re really, really close on both of them, but we felt it was a little premature to try to rush something to the board without thorough review on our end to be able to explain it clearly, so we’re having a meeting with Kraus/Anderson this Thursday to try to finalize the cost pieces and then we’re down to just the last couple of items back and forth with MCCU,” Cary said.

The special meeting will include representatives from Kraus/Anderson, along with Cloquet School District Business Manager Candace Nelis.

