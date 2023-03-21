99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Cloquet athletic facility vote pushed to April

The board will meet with Kraus-Anderson during the first week in April to get questions answered, with a plan to vote on the proposal April 10.

high school football game
The sun sets over Proctor and Cloquet football fans at Bromberg Field on Sept. 2 in Cloquet. The athletic facility complex could soon undergo major renovations.
Clint Austin / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 1:33 PM

CLOQUET — On the recommendation of Superintendent Michael Cary, the Cloquet School Board agreed Monday, March 20, to postpone a vote on $4.3 million in outdoor physical education and athletic facility upgrades.

The delay comes after school district leaders worked with Kraus-Anderson to keep costs for the project in check. Cary said Kraus-Anderson representatives believed they could provide a more accurate price after they finish design work. Officials previously set a special meeting on the matter for March 10; it was canceled a few days before the meeting could happen.

Board members will meet with Kraus-Anderson during the first week in April to get their questions answered, with a plan to vote on the proposal at their April 10 meeting.

"They said they can still meet their construction deadlines and everything they need to do as long as they have a firm answer one way or the other at that board meeting," Cary said.

The board chose two dates and times for the meeting in the first week of April. Cary said he will check with Kraus-Anderson to see which one will work best for them. Board Chair Nate Sandman will not be able to attend the meeting, but Cary said he will update Sandman on what happens.

Cary also provided the board with an update on the financial side of the project. Officials expect the project to include $4.3 million in upgrades. There is also an additional $250,000 in contingency funding available. The board has not yet voted on a final sponsorship agreement with Members Cooperative Credit Union that would account for $1.25 million.

Part of the work district leaders did with Kraus-Anderson was taking aspects of the project from the Bentley level of luxury — a reference to the high-end luxury car brand — to the Cadillac level, Cary said. For example, the original proposal called for moving the long jump and triple jump pit to another area of the complex that would have required contractors to build a $100,000 retaining wall. Officials worked with Kraus-Anderson to keep the long jump and triple jump where they are, while still fitting with the renovated complex, Cary said.

On the other side of the equation, Cary said there are other components of the project where school board members may want to spend extra money to improve functionality. One such example is adding an asphalt walkway that would allow athletes to easily walk between tennis courts. Officials initially planned to have eight tennis courts, and the item came up after meeting with the district's tennis coaches and other stakeholders. It would cost an additional $100,000, but Cary said that's an item that would cost the district more to add later.

"All those things will be included ... and we’re pricing things out as alternates, so that when we get to the final design, we can have a conversation about all of that and make sure the design fits what we need," Cary said.

