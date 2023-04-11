Cloquet athletic facility design, financing approved

CLOQUET — The Cloquet School Board unanimously approved a final design for the district’s outdoor physical education and activity complex project with five alternate options included.

Alternate options selected by the board at its Monday, April 10 meeting included tennis court lighting (two poles in the center of four courts); an asphalt tennis court viewing area; fiber connection from Cloquet Middle School to the press box (rough-in only and fiber install); and a three-layer infill turf upgrade.

The $225,965 worth of project additions will bring the overall cost of the project up to $4,988,765. Of the total, $4,572,800 covers the base of the project, and once the cost of the alternate options are accounted for, $190,000 in contingency funds remain.

The base project includes an artificial turf football/soccer field with the option to host lacrosse; a newly renovated and resurfaced track; new shot put and discuss areas; and a new eight-court tennis complex.

A financial plan to cover the $4.98 million price tag was also approved with $2.715 million to be raised from a 13-year bond using existing capital facility funds received annually by the district. An additional $1 million will come from pre-approved federal grant funds.

The remainder of the project cost will be covered by a 20-year corporate sponsorship agreement with Members Cooperative Credit Union for exclusive naming rights and promotional opportunities worth $1.25 million. The agreement includes up to an additional $300,000 for the purchase of a new scoreboard/video board.

The project will not require any additional funds from local taxpayers, officials said.

Construction is slated to begin May 15 and run through the substantial completion date of Sept. 29, according to an informational packet provided by project contractor, Kraus-Anderson. The final step of the project, district hand off and move-in, is scheduled for Oct. 16, when the facilities will be available for use by Cloquet teams.

With the move-in date coming late into the fall sports season, Cloquet Activities Director Paul Riess shared that the Lumberjack teams will have to play their home games at other locations than Sal Bromberg Field.

Hilltop Park will serve as the temporary home for the Cloquet boys and girls soccer teams, while the JV and C football teams will split time between Washington Elementary and their usual practice field.

Where the varsity football and tennis teams will compete is still to be determined.

“(For varsity) football we’re probably going to have to utilize some other school’s fields. And girls tennis, we don’t really have an option for them,” Riess said. “They may just end up playing most of their matches on the road next year.”

Though the project could potentially be completed sooner than the target date depending on weather, Superintendent Michael Cary said the plan is to move forward under the assumption that the facilities will not be available for fall sports.

“The conversation was we’re going to hope for the best but plan for the worst,” Cary said. “So we’re going to plan as though they’re not available through the season, and that’s kind of the direction they’ve given the activities office.”