99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Cloquet Area Home, Business and Sport Show returns after three-year hiatus

The event featured approximately 125 vendor booths with businesses ranging from home improvement to RV sales.

Cloquet Area Home, Business and Sports Show
Heritage Sauna Company owner Troy Persaud stands beside the barrel sauna and cedar hot tub at the Cloquet Area Home, Business and Sport Show on Friday, March 17, at the Otter Creek Event Center at Black Bear Casino Resort.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Today at 11:00 AM

CARLTON — Surrounded by his hand-built, custom saunas displayed prominently on the Otter Creek Event Center floor, Heritage Sauna Company owner Troy Persaud of Cloquet welcomed a host of eager admirers to his exhibit as part of the Cloquet Area Home, Business and Sport Show held Friday, March 17 at Black Bear Casino Resort.

The popular local event marked its return after a three-year hiatus with over 125 booths showcasing a variety of local products and services for businesses ranging from barbecue catering companies to automobile and RV sales and everything in between.

Cloquet Area Home, Business and Sports Show
Attendees check out the Cutco Knives booth at the Cloquet Area Home, Business and Sport Show on Friday, March 17, at the Otter Creek Event Center at Black Bear Casino Resort.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

Persaud’s sauna business, featuring the barrel and traditional sauna models and cedar hot tub, was a popular attraction for attendees at the event. Sauna-building began as a hobby, Persaud said, and has since grown a full-fledged business this year.

“I started out with Persaud Construction building houses, and we ended up actually starting a new company, Heritage Sauna Company,” Persaud said. “It’s just something that I enjoy doing and it started as a hobby and then it turned into a company, and so that’s kind of where we’re taking it just seeing how it goes.”

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
light-skinned man in suit jacket and jeans reads book to table of young children
Local
Walz pledges during Duluth visit to invest in child care
The governor on Wednesday detailed his plan for bigger reimbursements for child care providers and tax credits for parents that could lower costs and improve access.
March 22, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Man takes order for food
Local
A symbol of spring: Gordy's Hi-Hat opens for 63rd season
Regular and new customers lined up before the Cloquet establishment opened its doors for business at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 22.
March 22, 2023 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Woman points at studs.
Local
AICHO expands capacity at domestic violence shelter
To raise funds for the construction of Dabinoo'Igan, AICHO and the Ordean Foundation are hosting a concert at NorShor Theatre featuring Annie Humphrey, Keith Secola and Erik Koskinen.
March 22, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Aerial view of a wastewater treatment plant.
Local
Duluth wastewater plant seeks $17.5 million to tackle urgent repairs
State bonding funds will be needed to shore up failing pieces of critical equipment.
March 22, 2023 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Cloquet project labor agreements
Local
Cloquet City Council removes project labor agreement requirement for private projects
The approved change removes the requirement for private projects receiving city funding to enter into a PLA and adds incentives for projects that enter into an agreement.
March 21, 2023 09:17 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Legs of the child, the kid go on massage mats. Exercises for legs on orthopedic massage carpet.
Local
Community Education Corner: Register for pre-K programming in Esko
"Once a child is enrolled into our child care program, they have priority registration every year. Basically, families can stay in child care as long as they need us. The key is to start with us at age 4," writes Michele Carlson.
March 21, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Michele Carlson / Esko Community Education
high school football game
Local
Cloquet athletic facility vote pushed to April
The board will meet with Kraus-Anderson during the first week in April to get questions answered, with a plan to vote on the proposal April 10.
March 21, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Wrenshall School Winter.jpg
Local
Wrenshall pivots to full-time superintendent search
To remain competitive in its superintendent search and to attract more applicants, the Wrenshall School Board decided to change its job posting.
March 21, 2023 11:39 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Joel Jay Ammesmaki.jpg
Local
Cloquet man gets probation in fatal fight at vets home
The 59-year-old was ordered to maintain sobriety and share his story with community groups — or face a longer prison term.
March 20, 2023 07:09 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
FILE: Essentia Miller Hill Mall vacine
Local
Essentia reopening Miller Hill fitness center Saturday morning
The Miller Hill Health Plaza facilities will resume normal business hours Monday. The reopening dates of the surgery center and pharmacy are still pending. The rest of the mall remains closed.
March 17, 2023 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt

Another local company in its early stages of business is Holy Smokes Catering Company, owned and operated out of Cloquet by co-owners Lee and Julie Harris. The two decided to enter into the barbecue business after pivoting from their previous careers in the medical field and purchasing a commercial smoker.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were kind of phasing out of our other careers and we were wondering what we should think about doing in the future and learning to smoke meat was what we decided to do,” Lee explained.

Specializing in smoked pork, brisket and turkey, Holy Smokes operates out of a food truck during the summer months before transitioning to catering during the winter.

On the opposite end of the Otter Creek Event Center space was Wood City Motors, which made its debut at the Cloquet Area Home, Business and Sports Show this year. On display was a new Ford Bronco along with a special Waldoch Ram Truck.

Cloquet Area Home, Business and Sports Show
Wood City Motors Sales Manager Jimmy Saice, right, showcases a new Ford Bronco as part of the Cloquet Area Home, Business and Sport Show, on Friday, March 17, at the Otter Creek Event Center at Black Bear Casino Resort.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

Visitors even had a chance to win a drawing for $500 in vehicle savings or parts and service with a correct guess of how many M&Ms were in the jar.

Sales Manager Jimmy Saice was impressed in his first time at the event.

“Once I got through here a little bit and I took a look around, I was pretty impressed with how many vendors and people that make jewelry and different things, and so I was pretty impressed with what they’ve got going on. And a lot of familiar faces, so if you’re from the Cloquet area it’s a great place to come and reconnect with friends and make new ones.”

Cloquet Area Home, Business and Sports Show
Pictured is the barrel sauna from Heritage Sauna Company at the Cloquet Area Home, Business and Sport Show on Friday, March 17, at the Otter Creek Event Center at Black Bear Casino Resort.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal
Cloquet Area Home, Business and Sports Show
Attendees browse the vendor booths at the Cloquet Area Home, Business and Sport Show on Friday, March 17, at the Otter Creek Event Center at Black Bear Casino Resort.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Jake Przytarski is a reporter for the Cloquet Pine Journal covering a mix of news and sports.
What To Read Next
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for March 17, 2023
March 17, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_8131.jpg
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Wrenshall School's house build, signs of spring and Esko's shot at redemption
March 17, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Snow shoveling
Local
It's the sixth-snowiest winter on record as Duluth reaches 121.3 inches for season
March 17, 2023 08:47 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
high school football game
Local
Cloquet athletic facility vote pushed to April
March 21, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Wrenshall School Winter.jpg
Local
Wrenshall pivots to full-time superintendent search
March 21, 2023 11:39 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Legs of the child, the kid go on massage mats. Exercises for legs on orthopedic massage carpet.
Local
Community Education Corner: Register for pre-K programming in Esko
March 21, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Michele Carlson / Esko Community Education
Player in white shoots over player in blue.
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Pequot Lakes weathers storm to defeat Esko in Section 7AA final
March 17, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski