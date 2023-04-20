99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Cloquet Area Fire District will vacate Station 3 in Scanlon

The move is part of a broader effort by the district to save money in lieu of tight finances.

File: Cloquet Area Fire District
The Cloquet Area Fire District plans to consolidate equipment and staff from Station 3 to Station 1 (pictured).
File / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 9:12 AM

CLOQUET — The Cloquet Area Fire District will vacate Station 3 in Scanlon in an effort to reduce costs.

The CAFD Board voted unanimously to support the motion at its meeting Wednesday, April 19.

District staff will consolidate equipment and staff from Station 3 to Station 1, according to board documents. The move will save an estimated $75,000 annually in operating expenses, according to minutes from the CAFD Board retreat held April 10.

Chief Jesse Buhs said officials studied whether the change would impact response time. Paid-on call staff work out of Station 3, which means they have to go to the station to get their gear and equipment before responding to a call, Buhs said. The district's full-time staff from Station 1 often arrive just before or at about the same time as responders from Station 3.

District officials sought feedback from the mayor and City Council in Scanlon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district will continue to pay for bills associated with its lease on the building through the end of 2022, unless Scanlon officials find another tenant and release the CAFD from its financial obligations, board documents showed.

Board member Gary Harms, who represents Perch Lake Township, asked why the district would continue to pay for expenses toward the station if it isn't using the facility.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Cloquet Stormwater Recommendations map
Local
Cloquet residents asked to comment on stormwater projects
Over the next month, residents are asked to log in and comment on planned projects aimed at fixing stormwater problem points.
April 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Free Bikes Carlton Transfer Station
Local
Secondhand bikes available at Carlton County Transfer station — when in supply
If you're looking for a secondhand bicycle, one place to look is the Carlton County Transfer Station.
April 19, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Cloquet City Hall Winter.jpg
Local
Cloquet incentivizes PLAs for private projects
After recently voting to remove the PLA requirement for private projects using public funds, the Cloquet City council voted unanimously on an incentive program to encourage the use of PLAs.
April 19, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
File: Carlton High School
Local
Carlton School Board hires part-time dean of students
Deb Coy will begin her new role as part-time dean of students in the fall at Carlton Middle/High School.
April 19, 2023 08:20 AM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
J Nicholas Cramer.jpg
Local
Man found guilty in 2019 Makinen slaying
J Nicholas Cramer faces up to 40 years in prison for killing his one-time friend after a feud had been simmering for days.
April 18, 2023 07:12 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Student speaker
Local
Residents speak out about alleged threats, violence in Carlton schools
About 30 people attended the Carlton School Board meeting Monday, April 17, demanding harsher penalties for students who threaten or commit acts of violence on school grounds.
April 18, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Senior photo
Local
Wrenshall senior class gives up trip to help classmate
The class asked to donate more than $7,000 to their classmate, Janae Sjodin, who was injured in a serious car crash on March 24.
April 18, 2023 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Leigh Finke.jpg
Minnesota
As neighboring states ban gender-affirming care, Minnesota is poised to be a refuge for trans youth
With bans on care for minors in South Dakota and Iowa, Mayo Clinic and other Minnesota health systems are readying for an increase in transgender patients needing gender-affirming care
April 17, 2023 03:21 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Buildings and structures at a paper mill.
Local
Sappi employees return to work after evacuation
Water levels for the St. Louis River at Scanlon have dropped slightly since reaching approximately 13.5 feet on Sunday.
April 17, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Moose Lake Community School.jpg
Local
2022-23 Moose Lake High School Trimester 2 Honor Roll
The second-trimester honor roll for Moose Lake High School.
April 17, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Because Scanlon had planned on the CAFD using the facility, they didn't budget to take on those costs, Buhs said.

"If we’re out of their facility completely by July 1, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be able to lease it and shift the burden of those expenses to someone else," he said.

Board Chair Linda Way, who represents Brevator Township, said she believes it's the right move.

"It shows a level of respect for the years that they let us use their facility," she said.

The move is part of a broader effort by the district to save money in lieu of tight finances.

To that end, the board also approved a recommendation to sell two of the district's vehicles — a rescue rig and a brush rig — and to trade in an ambulance that has not been in use.

ADVERTISEMENT

They would also eliminate a fire engine from the fleet, which when combined with the sale of the brush truck, would save $750,000 in apparatus not being replaced, as well as additional savings for maintenance and testing.

The move would also cut $970,000 from the district's capital improvement plan.

Officials will put the money from the vehicle sales and trade-in toward the design and purchase of a new rescue/engine vehicle. The board did not have to vote on this part of the proposal, Buhs said.

"They stated that they fully supported the apparatus plan and will vote on the purchase of a new vehicle when the design and pricing work is completed," Buhs said in an email to the Cloquet Pine Journal.

The board's next meeting is May 17.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
Children playing and swimming at the beach
Local
Community Education Corner: Pinehurst Beach hours extended
April 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Erin Bates, Cloquet Community Education
Snowfall map.png
Local
Duluth could near snowfall record as winter weather returns
April 15, 2023 04:54 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
A river flows while a paper mill can be seen in the distance.
Local
Cloquet Sappi mill evacuated as St. Louis River rises
April 14, 2023 05:52 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Senior photo
Local
Wrenshall senior class gives up trip to help classmate
April 18, 2023 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Buildings and structures at a paper mill.
Local
Sappi employees return to work after evacuation
April 17, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Children playing and swimming at the beach
Local
Community Education Corner: Pinehurst Beach hours extended
April 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Erin Bates, Cloquet Community Education
Barn on fire
Local
Barnum family 'so very grateful' for support following barn fire
April 13, 2023 08:31 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten