99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Cloquet approves storm debris removal project bid

Residents will have the opportunity to dispose of brush from the historic December snow event in early June.

Cloquet City Hall Winter.jpg
Cloquet City Hall
Jamey Malcomb / 2021 file / Pine Journal
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Today at 12:14 AM

CLOQUET — The Cloquet City Council unanimously approved a $48,000 bid to 3D Construction to conduct a brush removal project for debris across the city from the December 2022 snowstorm. The council voted at its regular meeting Tuesday evening.

Because Carlton County declared a state of emergency for the December weather event, the city is eligible to recoup 75% of the costs associated with the brush clean-up effort. The city put out a call for bids for companies to take on the project and received three, ranging from the winning $48,000 bid to $99,000.

The clean-up effort will be citywide. City Engineer Caleb Peterson said trucks will "drive every street in town."

"Residents can pile the brush on the boulevard right next to the street and contractors will load them in the truck and haul it away for them," Peterson said.

Peterson estimated it would take four weeks for the contractors to make their way through the entire city. They will not return to homes once they have passed by, so residents are asked to have brush in place by the morning of Tuesday, May 30. He also said residents would be asked to cut and stack brush in lengths of 5 feet or less to keep work moving as smoothly as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

This collection is not for leaves, pine needles, grass clippings, garbage or any other waste, only brush and woody debris.

There will also be a designated collection site at the corner of Carlton and Cloquet avenues through the effort, and residents can bring brush disposal there until Friday, June 30. It is a one-time option and any dumping of debris after June 30 will be cited as a misdemeanor offense.

Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
What To Read Next
Wrenshall School
Local
Wrenshall School Board nears budget surplus recommendations, decision on superintendent
May 16, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
File: Carlton High School
Local
Carlton School District focuses on 'real-world opportunities' with 4 course categories
May 16, 2023 12:36 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Erika Shady and Kailee Kiminski
Local
K-12 bill would mean new mascot at Esko, other Minnesota schools
May 16, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Shortstop makes grab.
Prep
Prep report: Duluth East falls to Eden Prairie
May 16, 2023 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
An indoor view of the M Health Fairview Dome at the National Sports Center in Blaine, MN
Local
Esko Dome Club explores indoor youth sports facility
May 11, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
woman documents gravestones
Local
Northlandia: Cemetery-walking volunteers keep history, genealogy alive — and online
May 13, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Runner clears the hurdle.
Prep
Prep track and field: Hermantown’s Harriman combines speed and power
May 16, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb