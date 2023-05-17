Cloquet approves storm debris removal project bid

CLOQUET — The Cloquet City Council unanimously approved a $48,000 bid to 3D Construction to conduct a brush removal project for debris across the city from the December 2022 snowstorm. The council voted at its regular meeting Tuesday evening.

Because Carlton County declared a state of emergency for the December weather event, the city is eligible to recoup 75% of the costs associated with the brush clean-up effort. The city put out a call for bids for companies to take on the project and received three, ranging from the winning $48,000 bid to $99,000.

The clean-up effort will be citywide. City Engineer Caleb Peterson said trucks will "drive every street in town."

"Residents can pile the brush on the boulevard right next to the street and contractors will load them in the truck and haul it away for them," Peterson said.

Peterson estimated it would take four weeks for the contractors to make their way through the entire city. They will not return to homes once they have passed by, so residents are asked to have brush in place by the morning of Tuesday, May 30. He also said residents would be asked to cut and stack brush in lengths of 5 feet or less to keep work moving as smoothly as possible.

This collection is not for leaves, pine needles, grass clippings, garbage or any other waste, only brush and woody debris.

There will also be a designated collection site at the corner of Carlton and Cloquet avenues through the effort, and residents can bring brush disposal there until Friday, June 30. It is a one-time option and any dumping of debris after June 30 will be cited as a misdemeanor offense.