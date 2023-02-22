Catching up on the Carlton County business scene

CLOQUET — Several businesses opened, came under new ownership or switched gears during the past year.

Know of a business we missed? Email me at jzvandenhouten@duluthnews.com.

Casino Pizza & Sub Shop

Casino Pizza and Sub Shop owners Jill Rousseau and Gregg Wait stand near their large neon sign Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Cloquet. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

The Cloquet pizza and sub shop reopened in February 2022 under new ownership after Gregg Wait purchased the business.

“I have always wanted a pizza place, and this kind of fell in my lap,” Wait told the Pine Journal at the time. “It was perfect timing.”

Casino Pizza & Sub Shop, 7 13th St. N., Cloquet, is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fairhaven Pizza Farm

John and Emily Beaton are pictured with a fresh pie outside their wood-fire oven. The couple behind the Saginaw, Minn.-based Fairhaven Farm are looking to become the first pizza farm in the Northland. Contributed / John and Emily Beaton

John and Emily Beaton, of Saginaw, launched a campaign last year to create the Northland's first pizza farm.

In a November update posted to the farm's Facebook page, the couple said they have switched gears. Instead of building a space on the farm with a commercial kitchen, farm store and gathering space, rising interest rates and construction costs forced them to reevaluate.

They still plan to host the public and serve pizza on the farm, but how they're going to get there has changed. They will prepare food in a nearby commercial kitchen and assemble and cook the pizzas in a "super simple food trailer," the post said.

Their goal is to launch the pizza farm in May or June, according to the post.

Historic Scott House evolves

James Sheetz visits with guests during a Mother's Day private event at the Historic Scott House on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Carlton. Melinda Lavine / File / Duluth News Tribune

James Sheetz, owner of Carlton's Historic Scott House , has started a new chapter.

The home, which served as a stage coach stop and inn, continued serving guests with room rentals through Airbnb for four years.

However, Sheetz decided last year to sell his home across Lac La Belle and return to his childhood home. Room rentals stopped in August, but Sheetz still hosts events and gatherings on the property.

ADVERTISEMENT

Room at the Table food truck

Owners Paul Sapyta, left and Kevin Peterson seen at the Room at the Table food truck outside The Garden event center Thursday, June 30, 2022, in the Canal Park neighborhood of Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Cloquet-based catering service Room at the Table took its food truck to Duluth's Canal Park over the summer. The food truck offered a variety of smashburgers, tacos, grilled cheese, a veggie patty and pulled pork, to name a few.

Garden Isle Bath & Body

Cori and Craig Beck opened Garden Isle Bath and Body at 807 Cloquet Ave. on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Dylan Sherman / File / Cloquet Pine Journal

After moving back to Cloquet in August 2020 to be near their family, Cori and Craig Beck decided it was time to take their online business, Garden Isle Bath & Body, to a storefront.

The business, located at 807 Cloquet Ave., Suite 1, specializes in Hawaiian skincare products, which Cori makes herself.

Ivy Black Wedding & Events

Ivy Black Weddings & Events is located at 6910 Highway 194, Saginaw. Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune

The first wedding Ivy Black Weddings & Events hosted was for founder Kevin Swanson and Andrea (Shevich) Swanson.

After searching for the right wedding venue but coming up short of their expectations, Kevin Swanson teamed up with partner Brennon Plaisted to create the venue he and Andrea sought.

The property, located at 6910 Minnesota Highway 194, includes a modern, black barn situated among pines and open fields. A total of 288 people can be accommodated at the wedding and event venue. There is also an 800-square-foot bridal suite with a private bathroom and space for the bridal party to get ready, as well as a private suite for grooms.

Lacuna Massage

Owner Kimberly Christine is pictured at Lacuna Massage in Cloquet on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Dylan Sherman / File / Cloquet Pine Journal

Kimberly Christine opened Lacuna Massage Ayurveda and Reiki in July at 1111 Cloquet Ave., Suite 1. Her goal is to help customers escape and relax, which is why she decorated the space in a beachy theme.

Christine offers Ayurveda, Swedish, therapeutic and medical massage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Transfurmation Training & Grooming

Emily Boulanger, left, and Liam May pose for a picture at Transfurmation Training and Grooming on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Dylan Sherman / File / Cloquet Pine Journal

Emily Boulanger and Liam May opened a storefront for Transfurmation Training & Grooming at 5 N. 15th St., Cloquet, in August.

May offers dog training including obedience and leash training. He can also work with dogs to correct aggressive behavior. Boulanger holds down the grooming side of the business.

Mainstream Boutique expands

Mainstream Boutique employee Morgan Fischer, left, and Jaden Ellefson work inside the store at 5094 Miller Trunk Highway, Suite 100, Hermantown, on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune

Cloquet-based Mainstream Boutique owners Kristen Anvid and RyAnna Clark opened their second location in Hermantown in September.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the boutique had to shut its doors and move sales online. Since then, Mainstream Boutique built an online following from people who live in the Hermantown and Duluth areas, which prompted Anvid and Clark's decision to open the Hermantown storefront.

Abundant Baby

The owners of Abundant Baby, from left, Bethany Sunnarborg, Colleen Sunnarborg and Jenna Gilbert, pose for a portrait inside their Cloquet store. The trio had a soft opening Nov. 5, 2022, and celebrated their grand opening Nov. 26, on Small Business Saturday. Amy Arntson / File / Cloquet Pine Journal

Jenna Gilbert started selling quality children's clothing online and at vendor shows with her mom, Colleen Sunnarborg, and sister, Bethany Sunnarborg, in 2021. The Cloquet women decided to open the Abundant Baby storefront in 2022 at 708 Sunnyside Drive to cut down on travel and time spent away from family.

In addition to children's clothing through sizes 10-12 for boys and girls, the business also carries maternity clothing, books, bibs, towels, blankets, gifts and more.