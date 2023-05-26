Carlton will create committee to advise ambulance service

CARLTON — The city of Carlton will create a community advisory committee composed of representatives from the Carlton Ambulance Service's coverage area and is willing to offer discounted rates to people from municipalities that fully support the service.

The announcements came during a meeting hosted by the ambulance service and the Carlton City Council on Thursday, May 25 at the Carlton County Transportation Building.

The ambulance service asked the municipalities in its coverage area to contribute $250,000 starting in 2024, up from $87,000 annually. The increase will allow the service to cover the losses it currently faces from low Medicare reimbursement rates and to hire a full-time ambulance manager and a full-time emergency medical technician. The full-time staff would work Monday-Friday during the day shift, when many of the service's paid on-call staff are working their primary jobs.

Officials held the meeting to answer questions and solicit more feedback from local officials. There are still some communities on the fence about paying the amount the service asked.

"We’re struggling with the direction to go," said Derek Wolf, fire chief. "The city council has given us their blessing to move forward, but we also wanted to have this meeting because we have Twin Lakes Township, for example, that has committed 100%, Thomson Township and several others have committed, but there are some that have not committed yet or have committed partially.

"We go out — it doesn’t matter where we go, we provide the same care," he said. "We’re at a loss — not sure what to do. We ultimately would like everybody’s 100% participation."

The community advisory committee would be made up of representatives from each municipality in the ambulance service's coverage area, though each governing body could decide whether to appoint one of their board members or a citizen, Wolf said.

The discounted rate is another option officials are considering, and it's something they would like the committee to ultimately decide. The discount would apply to people who use private insurance to cover the cost of ambulance services as an incentive for them to pay the balance, said Mark Jones, CEO of the consulting firm OakPoint. People who live in municipalities that pay the full portion toward the service would be eligible for a discounted rate.

Officials in Atkinson and Blackhoof townships were asked to contribute $9,216 and $17,096, respectively. Both boards approved partial payments.

Officials asked Wrenshall Township to kick in $8,167. The board members declined to contribute, but told the Cloquet Pine Journal in April they could change their minds after the township is reimbursed from the state for debris cleanup.

Carlton City Clerk Carol Conway said the Wrenshall City Council is still deliberating whether to pitch in the requested $9,537.

The city has also met with the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa to see if it is willing to contribute to the service. Currently, the Band pays the service for any calls to Black Bear Casino and Resort that result in a patient not being transported to a hospital, runs that are referred to as no-loads.

We don’t want to give a blank check. We’re a little concerned about how much it could go up per year or actually over the length of the contract. Duane Laveau, Silver Brook Township Board chair

A point of contention was the commitment the city is asking from the townships. The initial agreements call for five years of funding, which made some township officials uneasy.

Duane Laveau, chair of the Silver Brook Township Board, expressed concerns about the time frame.

"We don’t want to give a blank check. We’re a little concerned about how much it could go up per year or actually over the length of the contract," Laveau said.

The length of the contract is something that would be determined by the advisory committee, Wolf said.

However, city officials would like a multi-year commitment to ensure they get quality candidates for the full-time positions, said Heather MacDonald, city council member.

"When we look and offer a job to somebody," MacDonald said, "Who’s going to want to take a job thinking ‘Ope, this is just for a year?’"

Jane Fisher-Merritt, of Wrenshall Township, was among the 38 people who attended Thursday's meeting.

She told the group she has called the ambulance a few times over the past 10 years, and she thinks it's worth supporting.

"Your staff are just marvelous. First responders are kids that graduated with my kids from high school. They’re well-trained, they’re compassionate ... This whole process you’ve done … it’s really well-done and it’s really fair and it really makes sense, and I certainly would like this service to continue to exist," Fisher-Merritt said.

Officials have until the Carlton City Council's July 12 meeting to let the city know what their decision is, said Carlton Mayor Mike Soderstrom.

If all agree to support the service, the community advisory committee would host its first meeting in August.