99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Carlton Schools superintendent to step down

Superintendent John Engstrom will leave the district at the end of the school year.

Carlton High School_1.JPG
Carlton High School. (Katie Rohman / krohman@duluthnews.com)
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
February 14, 2023 12:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CARLTON — South Terrace Elementary Principal Donita Stepan is expected to become the new superintendent of the Carlton School District next school year, as Superintendent John Engstrom announced his intention to step down when his contract expires in June.

The plan was shared at the school board’s Monday, Feb. 13 committee of the whole meeting as a budget-reduction option following recent discussions by the certified negotiations committee. A vote for the change could take place as soon as the next meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21, but likely won’t occur until March, Engstrom told the Cloquet Pine Journal via email.

He went on to share that the savings associated with the plan, if approved, could come in around $100,000.

"That will depend on some details that haven't been fully vetted yet, and how things actually roll out next year. There's the original plan, and then there are events that cause the plan to be modified. I'm hopeful that it will end up being in the neighborhood of $100,000," he said.

Engstrom was originally hired by the district on a one-year contract in the summer of 2020. Stepan, who was a finalist for the position, went on to serve as superintendent of the Thief River Falls School District before being hired as principal at South Terrace.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Engstrom, her experience in both capacities makes the change feasible.

“If we had brought somebody in who was a first-year principal without any prior administrative experience, then the plan that I’d be proposing would be a little different,” he said. ”... I just think that it’s the best plan moving forward.”

Stepan said she’s on board with the decision, despite the added responsibility and work load that will come with it.

“It’s definitely going to be a big job,” Stepan said. "But it makes sense for school districts our size to do this same thing because it’s difficult to afford that many administrators for the number of students that we have.”

If the proposal is approved, Carlton Middle/High School Principal Warren Peterson would likely begin working three days a week instead of two, according to Engstrom.

Teachers within the district will likely take on additional roles as well — something that is already taking place at South Terrace.

“One of the things that I have tried to work hard on here is building capacity with the people that we have there — making sure that we’re delegating some of the responsibilities and teachers are taking on some of those,” Stepan said. “We’ve done that, we’ve done a really good job of that, and the teachers have really stepped up and done a lot of that.

The Carlton School Board will reconvene at 7 p.m. Tuesday for its regular board meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE FROM JAKE PRZYTARSKI:
Police lights.jpg
Local
Cloquet man arrested for alleged assault with shovel
He faces a second-degree assault charge stemming from a Jan. 19 incident.
February 10, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Prep
Prep boys hockey: Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's Kubis blanks Superior in 1-0 win
February 09, 2023 10:48 PM
Prep
Three Lumberjack seniors ink commitment letters
February 09, 2023 07:00 AM
Prep
Section 7A girls hockey: Loeb nets game-winner in clash with Rock Ridge
February 07, 2023 11:25 PM

Related Topics: CARLTON SCHOOLSEDUCATION
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Jake Przytarski is a reporter for the Cloquet Pine Journal covering a mix of news and sports.
What To Read Next
Carlton High School_1.JPG
Local
2022-23 Carlton High School Quarter 2 Honor Roll
The second-quarter honor rolls for Carlton High School.
February 14, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
082020.N.PJ.ESKOSCHOOLPLAN
Local
Esko School Board approves fitness center design
The latest timeline for the project has officials seeking construction bids in March, with the plan to break ground in the summer.
February 14, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Esko Eskomos logo_web.jpg
Local
2022-23 Esko High School Quarter 2 Honor Rolls
The second-quarter honor and merit rolls for Esko High School.
February 13, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
University of Minnesota Duluth UMD c02.JPG
Local
Duluth's U of M Medical School receives $750,000 for Native American recruitment, new master's program
The funding will be used for recruiting area Indigenous students to join a new Master of Science program with tracks for health sciences and biomedical research.
February 13, 2023 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt