Carlton School Board votes to reopen consolidation talks

CARLTON — The Carlton School Board on Monday, Aug. 21 agreed to respond to an invitation from the Wrenshall School Board to re-engage in consolidation talks.

After a lengthy discussion including input from Carlton residents and school board members, the Carlton School Board voted unanimously 5-0 to respond to a letter from Wrenshall officials stating they would resume consolidation talks — but not without stipulations.

The decision did not come without comments and questions.

The board previously discussed the Wrenshall invitation at their committee of the whole meeting on Aug. 14.

There, consensus emerged on continuing consolidation talks while still maintaining commitment to Carlton’s new strategic plan that will begin this school year and go through 2027, the necessity of having one site at Carlton’s South Terrace, and worries about the divvying up of debt.

At a public hearing preceding the school board meeting Monday night, these primary thoughts and concerns were echoed by Carlton residents.

“My biggest concern is are my kids going to be in a school where opportunity is basically just taken away from them? Because I’m about this close to open enrolling my kids to another program because I’m kind of losing faith in this school,” said Carlton resident Tommy Jacobson in favor of consolidation.

“Are we looking for Band-Aids or are we looking for real solutions?” Jacobson asked.

Andrew Tuttle, another Carlton resident and parent of Carlton students, also spoke in favor of consolidation.

“Both towns have to buck up and put on their big boy and big girl pants and say having two sites is not feasible for small towns … That’s double the janitors, double the office staff … everything doubles. The best solution is a one-site system and I’m purely looking at numbers: Carlton has 88 acres to build on out there at South Terrace; sorry Wrenshall, you have 18,” he said.

South Terrace Elementary School's grounds are the site Carlton officials are willing to create a consolidated campus with the Wrenshall School District. File / Cloquet Pine Journal

Board Chair Julianne Emerson said that despite the “tumultuous years” of past consolidation talks and Carlton’s new strategic plan, she felt it was still important to consider consolidation talks.

That being said, she emphasized the board’s commitment to their strategic plan that includes project-based learning and needing an agreement from Wrenshall on having one site at South Terrace. Board Clerk Susan Karp agreed with Emerson's points.

Board member Laura Nilsen also supported consolidation talks as a result of declining enrollment in Carlton while still holding focus on the strategic plan.

“Where are we in the next two years? Four years? We’ve just declined, and from a business background I look at it like we’re a business, our consumers are students, and we’re losing students every single year … if we’re losing students every year we have to rebrand," Nilsen said. “It’s worth the time and energy to look at it so that we are doing our due diligence and making sure we’re making all the right decisions,” she said.

Board Treasurer Eryn Szymczak expressed the importance of understanding the financial aspects of consolidation, with all board members agreeing, including Vice Chair Sam Ojibway.

“I also believe in the consolidation. I also believe it’s gotta be one site … Another thing that concerns me is the divvying up or not of debt on both sides,” he said.

“I don’t think that it’s just solely based because we want it here in Carlton, I think it just makes sense … we have the footprint for it … I think (consolidation) is in the future.”

Ultimately, the board unanimously agreed to respond to Wrenshall’s letter, stating that Carlton would resume consolidation talks if Wrenshall officials agreed to one site at South Terrace.

Referendum renewal

The board also renewed a referendum after a presentation from Ehler’s Public Finance Advisors Senior Municipal Advisor Jodie Zesbaugh.

The referendum is a General Education Formula Allowance, which is the “funding mechanism that provides the majority of funding for school districts’ day-to-day operations,” said Zesbaugh.

That type of referendum comes from property taxes and state aid, but Zesbaugh said "hardly any state aid is available as part of this program anymore, so all of the voter approved operating referendum authority here is property tax revenue from local tax payers."

The board voted unanimously to renew the referendum, which Zesbaugh said generates a little over $300,000 of revenue for the district’s annual budget. There will be no additional impact to property tax bills as a result of the measure, since the referendum is already in place.

The board was able to renew the measure without an election due to a new law granting boards that power over expiring voter-approved referenda. If they choose to, the school board could vote to make changes on the referendum in November 2024.

Board fills vacancy

The board also voted to fill a vacant seat until the special election in November.

Ryan Leonzal will fill the vacancy left when board member Tim Hagenah resigned. Leonzal was voted in by a margin of 3-2 over Steve Schmidt. Both men are Carlton residents and have children who attend Carlton Schools.

Board members Karp, Nilsen, and Ojibway voted for Leonzal, while Emerson and Szymczak voted for Schmidt. Leonzal will fill the vacant position starting Sept. 21.

Both Leonzal and Schmidt filed nomination papers and will be on the ballot in November. The full-time member term will begin Dec. 7.