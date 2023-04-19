99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Carlton School Board hires part-time dean of students

Deb Coy will begin her new role as part-time dean of students in the fall at Carlton Middle/High School.

File: Carlton High School
Carlton High School Katie Rohman / 2019 file / Pine Journal
Today at 8:20 AM

CARLTON — Deb Coy will serve as the new part-time dean of students at Carlton Middle/High School after the hire was approved unanimously by the board at its Monday, April 17 meeting at Carlton High School.

Coy, who teaches social studies at the one-site school, will have her instructional schedule reduced at the start of the 2023-2024 school year to accommodate her new role. Her pay will remain the same, Carlton Superintendent John Engstrom told the Cloquet Pine Journal.

The hire comes as a part of the district’s administrative restructuring plan under the advisement of the Certified Negotiations Committee. The committee consists of board Chair Julianne Emerson and board members Tim Hagenah and Sam Ojibway.

The plan took a step forward last month with the hire of current South Terrace Elementary School Principal Donita Stepan as the district’s superintendent effective, July 1. Under the conditions of the contract, Stepan will remain in her role as elementary school principal.

Part-time Carlton Middle/High School Principal Warren Peterson also agreed to increase his work week to three days from two. The presence of Peterson and the new dean of students, Coy, will provide the school with an on-site administrator at all times of the day, according to school officials.

This story originally contained an incorrect headline. It was updated at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 19. The Pine Journal regrets the error.

Jake Przytarski is a reporter for the Cloquet Pine Journal covering a mix of news and sports.
