Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Carlton School Board certifies 6% tax levy decrease

The board also learned more about enrollment trends during an audit presentation, which showed resident students leaving the district at a five-year high and the number of nonresident students coming into Carlton at a five-year low.

File: Carlton High School
Carlton High School Katie Rohman / 2019 file / Pine Journal
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
December 20, 2022 11:23 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CARLTON — The Carlton School Board voted unanimously to certify its 2023 tax levy to the maximum allowed by the state during its Monday, Dec. 19, meeting at Carlton High School.

The vote was preceded by a district budget presentation by CPA, finance and funding specialist Jennifer Smith of Arrowhead Regional Computing Consortium during the board’s Truth in Taxation meeting.

Smith said the payable 2023 levy amount of $1,516,622 marks a $99,245.02 (6.14%) decrease from last year’s levy of $1,615,867.94, which accounted for 25% of the district’s annual revenue.

District revenue for this year sits at $6,661,125, of which 23% comprises the levy. Additional revenue sources include state and federal funding along with other local sources. State sources occupy the largest portion of district revenue at $3,892,535 (58.44%), which comes from general education aid.

Audit provides insight on enrollment trends

Following a financial statement from BerganKDV representative Matt Mayer, the Carlton School Board voted unanimously to approve its 2022 audit at Monday’s meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district received an unmodified opinion from its financial audit report, which means all financial reports were presented fairly and in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The report did include a finding for lack of segregation of duties, which is common for districts of Carlton’s size.

“We like to get four different touches on every transaction that occurs to safeguard your assets and to ensure accurate financial reporting, and with a small staff that’s just not feasible,” Mayer said. ”... So we’re going to live with that particular finding.”

THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
Duluth SNOWSTORM
  1. Blizzard, storm warnings continue as winds increase Friday
  2. Staffing trouble, more packages mean delays for Duluth-area mail, carriers claim
  3. Matters of Record for Dec. 23, 2022

Later in the presentation, the district’s trend of declining average daily membership dating back to 2018 was highlighted, as the total adjusted pupil unit count for 2022 was 415.17, down from 507.47 five years earlier.

The number of resident students going elsewhere in 2022 at 433.59 was also a five-year high, while non-resident students coming in was at a five-year low at 144.69. The drop in enrollment translated to a five-year low in state revenue in 2022 at $3,817,362 from $4,268,678 in 2018. Federal revenue through coronavirus relief funding and other sources has been the district’s "saving grace," according to Mayer.

“Revenue has been on the decline because enrollment has been on the decline, and if your main revenue stream is the general education aid per pupil funding, that’s going to pose some challenges for you,” Mayer said.

Carlton Superintendent John Engstrom said the way to reverse these trends will likely start at the elementary school level at South Terrace.

“That’s kind of the drum I’ve been beating for basically the time I’ve been here. We have to find a way to get that trend stemmed and reversed,” Engstrom said. “I do really believe that the way to go about that is to build from the ground up and by ground up I mean (at) South Terrace.”

The board will reconvene for a special organization meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at Carlton High School.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE FROM JAKE PRZYTARSKI:
high school football game
Prep
Cloquet Pine Journal 2022 All-Area Football Team
A total of 11 area players represent five Carlton County teams on the inaugural Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Football Team.
December 22, 2022 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Prep
Prep football: Esko's Koi Perich shines as a do-it-all defender
December 22, 2022 07:00 PM
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Lumberjacks' defense stymies Hawks in 68-50 win
December 20, 2022 11:35 PM
Prep
Prep girls soccer: Olson to continue career at Gustavus
December 14, 2022 05:00 PM

Related Topics: CARLTON SCHOOLS
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Jake Przytarski is a reporter for the Cloquet Pine Journal covering a mix of news and sports.
What to read next
Brooklyn Nilsen, 8, of Carlton, helps her friend Wyatt Clark, 5, of Wrenshall, tie his skates
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Almost-Christmas edition
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
December 23, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Christmas Tree with Decorations
Local
Where to recycle fresh-cut Christmas trees
Christmas trees, like yard waste, are banned from landfills in Minnesota, but there are several sites in the area that will accept trees after the holidays for recycling.
December 22, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Carlton County DAV Christmas dinner, library events, Tech and Coffee and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
December 22, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Debra Madson Chris
Local
Christmas Lighting Challenge announces winners
Homes and businesses in Duluth, Superior, Cloquet and Hermantown participated.
December 22, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports