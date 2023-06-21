Carlton School Board approves higher rates for substitute teachers

CARLTON — The Carlton School District will begin offering an increased daily rate to its substitute teachers beginning next school year in an effort to compete with neighboring districts.

The measure, which was approved at the board’s Tuesday, June 20 meeting at Carlton High School, was recommended by the district’s finance committee.

“Carlton ... competes with Cloquet, Esko and Wrenshall,” Board Chair Julianne Emerson said at the June 12 Committee of the Whole meeting. “We are at $115 right now, and they’re paying as much as $150, so the finance committee, in our discussion, is prepared to make the recommendation to raise that to $150, so it’s matching those surrounding areas.”

Carlton Superintendent/South Terrace Elementary Principal Donita Stepan said the district periodically turned to reading specialists to sub due to a lack of available substitute teachers.

The uncertainty posed by the lack of subs was a burden on teachers specifically, Stepan said at the June 12 meeting.

“We’ve done pretty much everything that we can possibly do, but the problem with that is that, as you can imagine, it makes our tired teachers that much more tired, because they’re having to do different things,” she said.

In a corresponding action, the board also approved a full-time building substitute at the new rate for its two sites. The position will be posted internally before opening it to external candidates.

Board approves request for proposal for maintenance project

The Carlton School Board also gave officials the green light to pursue a project manager for its boiler and roof repair projects during Tuesday's meeting.

The projects include repairs to a section of roofing at Carlton High School, along with a boiler replacement, as recommended by the facility and finance committees. Officials did not include a cost estimate in school board materials. When asked about the potential cost, Stepan said officials would have a better idea once a project manager is in place.

Former Superintendent John Engstrom said at the June 12 meeting that long-term facilities maintenance funds will be used to pay for the projects.