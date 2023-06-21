Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Carlton School Board approves higher rates for substitute teachers

Substitute teachers in the Carlton School District will earn $150 per day under the new rates beginning next school year.

File: Carlton High School
Carlton High School
Katie Rohman / 2019 file / Pine Journal
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Today at 2:00 PM

CARLTON — The Carlton School District will begin offering an increased daily rate to its substitute teachers beginning next school year in an effort to compete with neighboring districts.

The measure, which was approved at the board’s Tuesday, June 20 meeting at Carlton High School, was recommended by the district’s finance committee.

“Carlton ... competes with Cloquet, Esko and Wrenshall,” Board Chair Julianne Emerson said at the June 12 Committee of the Whole meeting. “We are at $115 right now, and they’re paying as much as $150, so the finance committee, in our discussion, is prepared to make the recommendation to raise that to $150, so it’s matching those surrounding areas.”

Carlton Superintendent/South Terrace Elementary Principal Donita Stepan said the district periodically turned to reading specialists to sub due to a lack of available substitute teachers.

The uncertainty posed by the lack of subs was a burden on teachers specifically, Stepan said at the June 12 meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve done pretty much everything that we can possibly do, but the problem with that is that, as you can imagine, it makes our tired teachers that much more tired, because they’re having to do different things,” she said.

In a corresponding action, the board also approved a full-time building substitute at the new rate for its two sites. The position will be posted internally before opening it to external candidates.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
North Woods Credit Union Arena.jpg
Local
Cloquet to make $50K repair at Northwoods Credit Union Arena
The arena is currently unable to make ice; Cloquet Area Hockey Association summer events will take place at other rinks in the area, according to CAHA officials.
June 21, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
xxxx21.N.DNT.TalonC3.jpg
Local
State begins review of proposed nickel mine near Tamarack
Talon plans to send its nickel concentrate to electric car maker Tesla, but there are concerns over potential pollution from the mine.
June 21, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Student scholarship winners pose with scholarship committee members
Local
CMH awards 2023 scholarships
Six area students earned $1,000 scholarships.
June 21, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
052120.N.PJ.CPDFinalists.jpg
Local
Cloquet City Council hires new police officer
Jacob Bubb is an Esko native and has a tentative start date of Monday, June 26.
June 21, 2023 11:35 AM
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Barnum Bombers logo_web.jpg
Local
2022-23 Barnum High School 3rd, 4th quarter Honor Rolls
The third- and fourth-quarter honor roll for Barnum High School.
June 21, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Woman applies smoke around the bees
Local
Carlton County Extension offers workshop for the 'littlest livestock'
Workshop participants got to suit up under the summer sun on Friday, June 16 to experience beekeeping hands-on at Hampton Homestead in Barnum, owned by Renae and Ryan Hampton.
June 20, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Wrenshall School
Local
2022-23 Wrenshall High School 3rd, 4th quarter Honor Rolls
The third- and fourth-quarter honor rolls for Wrenshall High School.
June 20, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pine river chamber of commerce.jpg
Community
Pine River Summerfest on tap June 24
Annual event adds a fishing photo contest, community picnic and sunset bike ride
June 20, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Finlandia Celebration 2022
Local
Celebrate Midsummer with Finnish Juhannus festival
Learn to make a sauna whisk, listen to a violinist who has studied in Finland and snack on some pulla Saturday in Saginaw.
June 20, 2023 06:03 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
062011-RogerStrand 019.jpg
Minnesota
Conservation community in west-central Minnesota and beyond loses one who stood tall
Roger Strand's legacy is far-reaching, and his death begs the question: Who will carry on his work?
June 19, 2023 10:49 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny

Board approves request for proposal for maintenance project

The Carlton School Board also gave officials the green light to pursue a project manager for its boiler and roof repair projects during Tuesday's meeting.

The projects include repairs to a section of roofing at Carlton High School, along with a boiler replacement, as recommended by the facility and finance committees. Officials did not include a cost estimate in school board materials. When asked about the potential cost, Stepan said officials would have a better idea once a project manager is in place.

Former Superintendent John Engstrom said at the June 12 meeting that long-term facilities maintenance funds will be used to pay for the projects.

Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Jake Przytarski is a reporter for the Cloquet Pine Journal covering a mix of news and sports.
What To Read Next
061823.N.DNT.Plane.jpeg
Local
Plane lands on Interstate 35 near Barnum
June 17, 2023 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for June 16, 2023
June 16, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
rodeo events at county fairgrounds
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: A multi-million dollar investment, Spring Fever Days, prep sports and more
June 16, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
061823.N.DNT.Plane.jpeg
Local
Plane lands on Interstate 35 near Barnum
June 17, 2023 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
rodeo events at county fairgrounds
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: A multi-million dollar investment, Spring Fever Days, prep sports and more
June 16, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
FSA Fatal crash accident
Minnesota
Victims identified in fatal crash on Kandiyohi County Highway 2
June 21, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
LacquiParleCounty_MN.web.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. BCA investigating inmate death at Lac qui Parle County Jail
June 20, 2023 07:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports