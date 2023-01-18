Carlton Fire Department bingo night returns Feb. 11.

CARLTON — The Carlton Fire Department’s annual bingo fundraiser is set to return Feb. 11 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

Doors open for the fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. inside the Carlton High School gymnasium, with bingo games starting at 7 p.m.

All proceeds will go toward the purchase of equipment for the fire department.

Those interested in playing bingo must purchase a $1 ticket from a member of the department, which includes 10 games and entry into the prize raffle. Attendees must buy additional tickets to play more bingo games.

Cash prizes will be awarded to five raffle winners, along with the option for a rifle to the top-prize winner. Winners do not need to attend to be eligible.