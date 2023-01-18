STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
Carlton Fire Department bingo night returns Feb. 11.

The annual event will be held in the Carlton High School gym.

Hundreds gather for the Carlton Fire Department's bingo event at the 2018 Winterfest in the Carlton High School gym. Pine Journal file
Hundreds gather for the Carlton Fire Department's bingo event at the 2018 Winterfest in the Carlton High School gym.
Pine Journal file photo
By Staff reports
January 18, 2023 11:00 AM
CARLTON — The Carlton Fire Department’s annual bingo fundraiser is set to return Feb. 11 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

Doors open for the fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. inside the Carlton High School gymnasium, with bingo games starting at 7 p.m.

All proceeds will go toward the purchase of equipment for the fire department.

Those interested in playing bingo must purchase a $1 ticket from a member of the department, which includes 10 games and entry into the prize raffle. Attendees must buy additional tickets to play more bingo games.

Cash prizes will be awarded to five raffle winners, along with the option for a rifle to the top-prize winner. Winners do not need to attend to be eligible.

Related Topics: CARLTONEVENTS
