Carlton Daze right around corner

CARLTON — The community is prepping for another action-packed iteration of Carlton Daze.

The celebration runs from July 28-30.

"We love having this weekend to showcase our little town and bring lots of people in for all the different events and activities," said Daisy Rose, secretary/treasurer of the Carlton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Schedule

July 28



Carlton Library Book Sale, noon-5 p.m.

SoulShine open house, 4-7 p.m.

Carlton VFW bingo, 4-8 p.m.

Vendors and crafters, 5-8 p.m., Carlton Bike Shop yard.

Kids fun races for ages 2-8, 6 p.m. Registration: 4-5:45 p.m., Four Seasons Sports Complex.

Softball tournament, 6:30 p.m. Registration: Third Base Bar, 218-384-4515. Cost: $200 per team.

29th annual Carlton Daze 5K Run/Walk, 7 p.m. Registration: carltonchamber.com . Cost: $35 advance, $40 day of the race.

Live music, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Matt Sturgeon braces for a drop near the Swinging Bridge at Jay Cooke State Park in Carlton during Paddlemania on July 30, 2022. Jake Przytarski / File / Cloquet Pine Journal

July 29

Rose said the car show is always one of the highlights of the day Saturday. Registration begins at 8 a.m. in front of the Carlton VFW. The cost to register is $10. The show runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Other events:



The Minnesota Voyageur Trail 50 Mile Ultramarathon. Check-in, packet pickup and race start, 5-6 a.m. More info: voyageur50.com.

The volleyball tournament, 8 a.m. Registration: Third Base Bar, 218-384-4515. Cost: $150 per team.

The Carlton Daze Golf Tournament, 9 a.m., Rugged Spruce Golf Course, Mahtowa. Registration and more info: Stephanie, 218-393-7416, or register at Third Base Bar. Cost: $25 per golfer. All proceeds benefit the Jim Erickson Memorial Scholarship.

CreativEdge will host kids coloring activities for kids, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Carlton Bike Shop craft and vendor fair, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Bethesda Lutheran Church craft and vendor fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., church parking lot.

Carlton Public Library Book Sale, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Carlton VFW hosts bingo, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Poker tournament, noon, Carlton VFW. Sign-up: 11 a.m.

Paddlemania, 12:30-4:30 p.m., St. Louis River.

Class of 1983 40th reunion, Streetcar Kitchen and Pub. All classes welcome.

Live music, 8 p.m.-close.

July 30



Carlton Public Library Book Sale, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Bingo, noon-4 p.m., and bean bag tournament,1 p.m., Carlton VFW. Sign-up: noon.

Carlton Daze Parade, 1 p.m. Float registration: carltonchamber.com/carlton-daze.

Carlton Volunteer Fire Department open house after parade. Free demonstrations, hot dogs and root beer floats.

Kids coin hunt, 2-4 p.m., DNR Park. Kids bubble dance party, N.P. Junction Bike Shelter.

Live music and karaoke, 2-8 p.m.

For a complete schedule of events, visit carltonchamber.com/carlton-daze.