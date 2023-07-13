Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Carlton Daze right around corner

The annual event will run from July 28-30

07xx21.N.PJ.CarltonDazeC6.jpg
Kitty Bureau throws candy to the crowd during the Carlton Daze parade July 25, 2021.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 11:00 AM

CARLTON — The community is prepping for another action-packed iteration of Carlton Daze.

The celebration runs from July 28-30.

"We love having this weekend to showcase our little town and bring lots of people in for all the different events and activities," said Daisy Rose, secretary/treasurer of the Carlton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Schedule

July 28

  • Carlton Library Book Sale, noon-5 p.m.
  • SoulShine open house, 4-7 p.m.
  • Carlton VFW bingo, 4-8 p.m.
  • Vendors and crafters, 5-8 p.m., Carlton Bike Shop yard.
  • Kids fun races for ages 2-8, 6 p.m. Registration: 4-5:45 p.m., Four Seasons Sports Complex.
  • Softball tournament, 6:30 p.m. Registration: Third Base Bar, 218-384-4515. Cost: $200 per team.
  • 29th annual Carlton Daze 5K Run/Walk, 7 p.m. Registration: carltonchamber.com . Cost: $35 advance, $40 day of the race.
  • Live music, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Kayaker braces for drop
Matt Sturgeon braces for a drop near the Swinging Bridge at Jay Cooke State Park in Carlton during Paddlemania on July 30, 2022.
Jake Przytarski / File / Cloquet Pine Journal

July 29

ADVERTISEMENT

Rose said the car show is always one of the highlights of the day Saturday. Registration begins at 8 a.m. in front of the Carlton VFW. The cost to register is $10. The show runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Other events:

  • The Minnesota Voyageur Trail 50 Mile Ultramarathon. Check-in, packet pickup and race start, 5-6 a.m. More info: voyageur50.com.
  • The volleyball tournament, 8 a.m. Registration: Third Base Bar, 218-384-4515. Cost: $150 per team.
  • The Carlton Daze Golf Tournament, 9 a.m., Rugged Spruce Golf Course, Mahtowa. Registration and more info: Stephanie, 218-393-7416, or register at Third Base Bar. Cost: $25 per golfer. All proceeds benefit the Jim Erickson Memorial Scholarship.
  • CreativEdge will host kids coloring activities for kids, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Carlton Bike Shop craft and vendor fair, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Bethesda Lutheran Church craft and vendor fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., church parking lot.
  • Carlton Public Library Book Sale, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Carlton VFW hosts bingo, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Poker tournament, noon, Carlton VFW. Sign-up: 11 a.m.
  • Paddlemania, 12:30-4:30 p.m., St. Louis River.
  • Class of 1983 40th reunion, Streetcar Kitchen and Pub. All classes welcome.
  • Live music, 8 p.m.-close.
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Handler covers dog's face as she sprays hair spray on him.
Local
Who's a good boy? Duluth Kennel Club hosts dog show this weekend
The public is welcome to watch the competition through Sunday at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
25m ago
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Wrong Days in Wright and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
5h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Internet cable, RJ-45 plug on laptop keyboard.
Local
The Deep Dive: Savage Communications receives $1.2M broadband grant
The $2.5 million project will expand broadband access to more than 500 households and businesses in Carlton County.
22h ago
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
A woman shows a yellow flower growing in her garden
Local
2023 Carlton County Master Gardeners Garden Tour visits Esko
The self-guided tour will take place Tuesday, July 18 from 4-7 p.m. and will feature six gardens in Esko.
1d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Carlton man indicted on federal child porn charges
Stephan Hansen is accused of sexually abusing six young children and taking explicit photos and videos.
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
071123.n.dnt.FogShip1.jpg
Local
Photos: Floating through fog
The American Mariner freighter is a common sight in the port.
2d ago
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
A group of people stand in front of a parade float
Local
Carlton County Animal Rescue works to extend helping paw
The group recently earned 501(c)(3) status, and organizers intend to keep expanding their services to eventually include a physical shelter.
2d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Sibley State Park 070523 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Photos: Soak up the summer sun at Sibley State Park
People enjoy the great outdoors as the summer season gets into full swing at Sibley State Park in rural New London.
3d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
070523-Well Living Lab
Health
Amid a summer plagued with wildfire smoke, a Rochester lab looks at how to improve indoor air quality
Indoor air quality can be up to five times worse compared to outside when outdoor air conditions are good.
3d ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Duluth Media Group News Brief (1).jpg
Local
2 injured in ATV trail incident
The driver lost control on a sandy stretch of trail and slid into a tree.
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports

July 30

  • Carlton Public Library Book Sale, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Bingo, noon-4 p.m., and bean bag tournament,1 p.m., Carlton VFW. Sign-up: noon.
  • Carlton Daze Parade, 1 p.m. Float registration: carltonchamber.com/carlton-daze.
  • Carlton Volunteer Fire Department open house after parade. Free demonstrations, hot dogs and root beer floats.
  • Kids coin hunt, 2-4 p.m., DNR Park. Kids bubble dance party, N.P. Junction Bike Shelter.
  • Live music and karaoke, 2-8 p.m.

For a complete schedule of events, visit carltonchamber.com/carlton-daze.

more about carlton

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
Fire truck
Local
Home destroyed in Barnum Township fire, child saved
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Duluth Media Group News Brief (1).jpg
Local
Minivan, SUV collide in Carlton County intersection
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Honeyberries on the bush
Local
Farm LoLa ramps up honeyberry picking days
6d ago
 · 
By  Owen Resberg / Duluth News Tribune
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Carlton man indicted on federal child porn charges
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
St. Luke's buildings.
Health
St. Luke’s plans to affiliate with Aspirus Health
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
DZ5B2196.JPG
Sports
Patient approach pays for Moores at Cloquet Invitational
3d ago
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
071523.N.BP.HEADBIRDSENTENCE William Headbird.jpg
Minnesota
Cass Lake man sentenced to 19.5 years for 2nd-degree murder
1h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports