Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Carlton Daze coloring contest returns for second year

Kids of all ages took turns putting their own colorful spin on this year's design with contest winners able to have their creation printed on a T-shirt.

A young girl holds up her coloring design during a contest.
Brooke Nilsen, 9, holds up her coloring design of Doogie the Driving Doggie Saturday, July 29 during a coloring contest at CreativEdge Designs in Carlton.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Today at 5:42 PM

CARLTON — As the Carlton Daze festivities rolled on outside along Chestnut Avenue, the second-annual coloring contest brought children of all ages indoors to the CreativEdge Design shop to take turns creating their own masterpieces.

“We did this coloring contest last year and the kids just loved it,” CreativEdge Design owner Jessi Waldorf said. “We display their artwork in the windows and then we have a Facebook posting for judging to get a couple of winners. The winners get to have their coloring stuff printed on either a shirt or a water bottle or some (other) printable that we have here.”

A poster for a coloring contest.
A poster for the coloring contest at CreativEdge Designs, featuring a drawing of Doogie the Driving Doggie by Kristi Dancer, sits on a table inside the store in Carlton Saturday, July 29.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A women removes paper and a t-shirt from a heat press.
CreativEdge owner Jessi Waldorf removes a copy of a child's artwork and a t-shirt from a heat press during a coloring contest Saturday, July 29 at her store in Carlton.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The contest offers kid the chance to enjoy their own event as the adults enjoy the car show and other activities just outside the storefront.

“We figured the kids needed an activity on Saturdays since the car show’s happening and parents like to come,” she said. “It’s a great place for them to come in and do something fun.”

Two kids laughing at a table during a coloring contest.
Laken Pape, 8, left, and Blake Nilsen, 6, share a laugh while participating in a coloring contest Saturday, July 29 at CreativEdge Designs in Carlton.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The design for this year’s contest was created by children's book author and illustrator, Kristi Dancer, of Cloquet, whose two books, “The Fox and the Cherry Tree” and “Wild and Wandering Wooly,” were on display inside the store along with her coloring book.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It's been a lot of fun drawing and illustrating and writing,” Dancer said of her books. “I was a nurse for 26 years, so I’m getting to use the creative side of my brain. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Kids coloring at a table during a contest.
From left, Drake Pape, 4, Brooke Nilsen, 9, and Laken Pape, 8, participate in a coloring contest Saturday, July 29 at CreativEdge Designs in Carlton.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Joining in the fun were Laken Pape, 8, Brooke Nilsen, 9, and Drake Pape, 4, who were all putting their own spin on the design named “Doogie the Driving Doggie” with a variety of colors.

Nilsen shared that while she enjoys the coloring contest, her favorite Carlton Daze event was still to come on Sunday at 1 p.m.

A coloring design hanging in a window.
A coloring design by Brooke Nilsen, 9, taped to a window at CreativEdge Designs in Carlton as seen Saturday, July 29.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

“Normally the parade (is my favorite) because I get to be in it,” she shared. “My dad’s in the fire hall so I can go in the firetruck and the ambulance, but this year I’m doing the hockey float.”

The Carlton Hockey float at the Carlton Daze Parade will mark the final event of the three-day celebration.

Crayons on a table while kids color pictures.
Crayons rest on a table, waiting to be used, during a coloring contest Saturday, July 29 at CreativEdge Designs in Carlton.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A young girl coloring at a table during a contest.
Aubree Lowder, 9, of Pine City, Minnesota, participates in a coloring contest Saturday, July 29 at CreativEdge Designs in Carlton.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Kids coloring pictures during a contest.
Brooke Nilsen, 9, left, and Drake Pape, 4, sit at table with other participants during a coloring contest at CreativEdge Designs in Carlton Saturday, July 29.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Kids coloring at a table during a contest.
Kids participate in a coloring contest at CreativEdge Designs in Carlton Saturday, July 29.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A young boy coloring at a table during a contest.
Blake Nilsen, 6, participates in a coloring contest Saturday, July 29 at CreativEdge Designs in Carlton.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
T-shirts featuring designs that kids colored.
Finished T-shirts featuring coloring designs from Brooke Nilsen, left, and Drake Pape lay at rest on a table at CreativEdge Designs in Carlton during a coloring contest Saturday, July 29.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A young boy holds up a t-shirt with his drawing on it.
Drake Pape, 4, holds up a T-shirt featuring his coloring design of Doogie the Driving Doggie at Saturday, July 29 at CreativEdge Designs in Carlton.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Jake Przytarski is a sports reporter for the Duluth News Tribune covering a mix of local prep and collegiate teams.
What To Read Next
People walking on a street and looking at classic cars.
Local
Carlton Daze celebrated with cars and kids
1h ago
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
080521.N.PJ.NationalNightOut_1.jpg
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Local National Night Out events set
1d ago
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for July 28, 2023
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080521.N.PJ.NationalNightOut_1.jpg
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Local National Night Out events set
1d ago
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
080819.N.PJ.NationalNightOut_6.jpg
Local
National Night Out makes its way back to Veterans Park
4d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Children go down a water slide at the beach
Members Only
Local
Photos: Cooling off at Pinehurst Park Beach
5d ago
 · 
By  Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Pheasant tailfeathers protruding from John Lindgren's backpack serve as testimony to a good day of hunting along the Missouri River in South Dakota recently. Lindgren's friend Ted Heisserer of Detroit Lakes, Minn., accompanies him during the October hunt. Sam Cook / scook@duluthnews.com
Northland Outdoors
Here's your 2023 hunting calendar for Minnesota, Wisconsin seasons
1d ago
 · 
By  John Myers