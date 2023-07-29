Carlton Daze coloring contest returns for second year
Kids of all ages took turns putting their own colorful spin on this year's design with contest winners able to have their creation printed on a T-shirt.
CARLTON — As the Carlton Daze festivities rolled on outside along Chestnut Avenue, the second-annual coloring contest brought children of all ages indoors to the CreativEdge Design shop to take turns creating their own masterpieces.
“We did this coloring contest last year and the kids just loved it,” CreativEdge Design owner Jessi Waldorf said. “We display their artwork in the windows and then we have a Facebook posting for judging to get a couple of winners. The winners get to have their coloring stuff printed on either a shirt or a water bottle or some (other) printable that we have here.”
The contest offers kid the chance to enjoy their own event as the adults enjoy the car show and other activities just outside the storefront.
“We figured the kids needed an activity on Saturdays since the car show’s happening and parents like to come,” she said. “It’s a great place for them to come in and do something fun.”
The design for this year’s contest was created by children's book author and illustrator, Kristi Dancer, of Cloquet, whose two books, “The Fox and the Cherry Tree” and “Wild and Wandering Wooly,” were on display inside the store along with her coloring book.
“It's been a lot of fun drawing and illustrating and writing,” Dancer said of her books. “I was a nurse for 26 years, so I’m getting to use the creative side of my brain. It’s been a lot of fun.”
Joining in the fun were Laken Pape, 8, Brooke Nilsen, 9, and Drake Pape, 4, who were all putting their own spin on the design named “Doogie the Driving Doggie” with a variety of colors.
Nilsen shared that while she enjoys the coloring contest, her favorite Carlton Daze event was still to come on Sunday at 1 p.m.
“Normally the parade (is my favorite) because I get to be in it,” she shared. “My dad’s in the fire hall so I can go in the firetruck and the ambulance, but this year I’m doing the hockey float.”
The Carlton Hockey float at the Carlton Daze Parade will mark the final event of the three-day celebration.
