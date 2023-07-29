Carlton Daze coloring contest returns for second year

CARLTON — As the Carlton Daze festivities rolled on outside along Chestnut Avenue, the second-annual coloring contest brought children of all ages indoors to the CreativEdge Design shop to take turns creating their own masterpieces.

“We did this coloring contest last year and the kids just loved it,” CreativEdge Design owner Jessi Waldorf said. “We display their artwork in the windows and then we have a Facebook posting for judging to get a couple of winners. The winners get to have their coloring stuff printed on either a shirt or a water bottle or some (other) printable that we have here.”

A poster for the coloring contest at CreativEdge Designs, featuring a drawing of Doogie the Driving Doggie by Kristi Dancer, sits on a table inside the store in Carlton Saturday, July 29. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

CreativEdge owner Jessi Waldorf removes a copy of a child's artwork and a t-shirt from a heat press during a coloring contest Saturday, July 29 at her store in Carlton. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The contest offers kid the chance to enjoy their own event as the adults enjoy the car show and other activities just outside the storefront.

“We figured the kids needed an activity on Saturdays since the car show’s happening and parents like to come,” she said. “It’s a great place for them to come in and do something fun.”

Laken Pape, 8, left, and Blake Nilsen, 6, share a laugh while participating in a coloring contest Saturday, July 29 at CreativEdge Designs in Carlton. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The design for this year’s contest was created by children's book author and illustrator, Kristi Dancer, of Cloquet, whose two books, “The Fox and the Cherry Tree” and “Wild and Wandering Wooly,” were on display inside the store along with her coloring book.

“It's been a lot of fun drawing and illustrating and writing,” Dancer said of her books. “I was a nurse for 26 years, so I’m getting to use the creative side of my brain. It’s been a lot of fun.”

From left, Drake Pape, 4, Brooke Nilsen, 9, and Laken Pape, 8, participate in a coloring contest Saturday, July 29 at CreativEdge Designs in Carlton. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Joining in the fun were Laken Pape, 8, Brooke Nilsen, 9, and Drake Pape, 4, who were all putting their own spin on the design named “Doogie the Driving Doggie” with a variety of colors.

Nilsen shared that while she enjoys the coloring contest, her favorite Carlton Daze event was still to come on Sunday at 1 p.m.

A coloring design by Brooke Nilsen, 9, taped to a window at CreativEdge Designs in Carlton as seen Saturday, July 29. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

“Normally the parade (is my favorite) because I get to be in it,” she shared. “My dad’s in the fire hall so I can go in the firetruck and the ambulance, but this year I’m doing the hockey float.”

The Carlton Hockey float at the Carlton Daze Parade will mark the final event of the three-day celebration.

Crayons rest on a table, waiting to be used, during a coloring contest Saturday, July 29 at CreativEdge Designs in Carlton. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Aubree Lowder, 9, of Pine City, Minnesota, participates in a coloring contest Saturday, July 29 at CreativEdge Designs in Carlton. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Brooke Nilsen, 9, left, and Drake Pape, 4, sit at table with other participants during a coloring contest at CreativEdge Designs in Carlton Saturday, July 29. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Kids participate in a coloring contest at CreativEdge Designs in Carlton Saturday, July 29. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Blake Nilsen, 6, participates in a coloring contest Saturday, July 29 at CreativEdge Designs in Carlton. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Finished T-shirts featuring coloring designs from Brooke Nilsen, left, and Drake Pape lay at rest on a table at CreativEdge Designs in Carlton during a coloring contest Saturday, July 29. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune