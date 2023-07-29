Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Carlton Daze celebrated with cars and kids

A car show was among the attractions during the three-day community celebration.

People walking on a street and looking at classic cars.
People gather on Chestnut Avenue in Carlton and check out the classic cars on display during Carlton Daze Saturday, July 29.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
Today at 5:57 PM

CARLTON — From a car show to a coloring contest, many gathered for Carlton's annual celebration known as Carlton Daze.

On Saturday, one of the attractions was a lineup of classic cars along Chestnut Avenue.

A classic Model T Roadster outside at a festival.
A 1927 Model T Roadster was among the classic cars on display on Chestnut Avenue in Carlton during Carlton Daze Saturday, July 29.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Carlton Daze kicked off on Friday and wraps up Sunday. The event features a 5K run/walk, parade, music, food, vendors and more.

For more details, visit carltonchamber.com .

A woman laughing while another women holds mini donuts outside of a food truck.
Lindsey Ecklund, of Esko, left, learns her head back while laughing as Jaime Williams, of Cloquet, receives her order of mini donuts at a food truck during Carlton Daze Saturday, July 29 in Carlton.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A classic car on display at a festival.
A 1939 Chevrolet Deluxe was among the classic cars on display on Chestnut Avenue in Carlton during Carlton Daze Saturday, July 29.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A child slides on an inflatable playground.
A child goes down a slide on an inflatable playground during Carlton Daze Saturday, July 29 in Carlton.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A man looks at a classic car parked outside at a festival.
A man looks at a 1959 Dodge Coronet 500 that was among the classic cars on display on Chestnut Avenue in Carlton during Carlton Daze Saturday, July 29.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
People gathered on a street during a festival
People gather on Chestnut Avenue in Carlton during Carlton Daze Saturday, July 29.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

