Carlton Daze celebrated with cars and kids

CARLTON — From a car show to a coloring contest, many gathered for Carlton's annual celebration known as Carlton Daze.

On Saturday, one of the attractions was a lineup of classic cars along Chestnut Avenue.

A 1927 Model T Roadster was among the classic cars on display on Chestnut Avenue in Carlton during Carlton Daze Saturday, July 29. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Carlton Daze kicked off on Friday and wraps up Sunday. The event features a 5K run/walk, parade, music, food, vendors and more.

For more details, visit carltonchamber.com .

Lindsey Ecklund, of Esko, left, learns her head back while laughing as Jaime Williams, of Cloquet, receives her order of mini donuts at a food truck during Carlton Daze Saturday, July 29 in Carlton. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

A 1939 Chevrolet Deluxe was among the classic cars on display on Chestnut Avenue in Carlton during Carlton Daze Saturday, July 29. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

A child goes down a slide on an inflatable playground during Carlton Daze Saturday, July 29 in Carlton. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

A man looks at a 1959 Dodge Coronet 500 that was among the classic cars on display on Chestnut Avenue in Carlton during Carlton Daze Saturday, July 29. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune