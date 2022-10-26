Carlton County Sheriff candidates split on Justice Center project

CARLTON — Vying for her fifth-consecutive term as Carlton County Sheriff, incumbent Kelly Lake will face a challenger for the first time since 2006 with 10-year Moose Lake Police Officer Jason Syrett entering the race.

Among a host of issues discussed by the two candidates, the county’s jail project stood at the top of the list as the most contentious ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

The Carlton County jail originally opened in 1979 and included 24 beds, a small room for attorneys to meet with clients and for law enforcement to interview suspects, along with a small library. In 1981, the jail expanded to include 24 additional beds.

In the years since, the Minnesota Department of Corrections has highlighted physical constraints and deficiencies in the current jail through multiple reports. The agency issued a Sunset Authorization Letter officially notifying Carlton County that it would no longer hold inmates in the jail after July 31, 2023, unless the facility was brought into full compliance with state standards.

The new jail project will expand the facility to include 80 beds and 16 additional beds for the female offender program.

Options the Carlton County Board of Commissioners considered before deciding to pursue the "Class III full jail plus female offender program" choice. Costs for the facility have risen since this graphic was created, but the board capped the jail's cost at $65.8 million. The Cloquet Pine Journal is running the graphic again so voters understand the scope of the options the board considered.

Syrett, 35, is opposed to the $66 million project citing a lack of information provided to members of the community about its tax impact.

“I feel the county’s done a poor job of informing taxpayers,” Syrett said of the project.

“County officials should’ve started budgeting for this jail 10 years ago when they were starting to get grief from the state that things aren’t up to code,” he went on to say in reference to the Minnesota Department of Corrections Facility Inspection Reports from as early as 2006.

Jason Syrett Contributed / Jason Syrett

The 10-year member of the Moose Lake Police Department added that the scope of the project exceeds the county's needs.

“The size and projected amenities for this jail is not necessary and is a tax burden on citizens,” he said.

Funding for the project will be on the ballot come Nov. 8 with county officials asking voters to approve a 0.5% local option sales tax, which will go towards construction of the jail.

If voters reject the sales tax question, funding for construction will shift to property taxpayers. The Carlton County Board of Commissioners capped costs for the justice center at $65.8 million.

Lake pushed back on the notion that the size of the jail is too big, citing extensive research conducted on the available options that ultimately guided officials to choose the proposed plan. Choosing to build a smaller jail runs the risk of the county outgrowing the facility in the years to come, according to Lake.

“Building something smaller could mean that the county would soon outgrow it, leaving the citizens of Carlton County in a situation of building additional space that would only be more expensive with escalating costs,” Lake shared in an email to the Pine Journal. “During the planning process there have been numerous revisions to keep costs down, while still maintaining the space for operational efficiency. There are no luxurious amenities in any part of the Justice Center.”

The Barnum native went on to challenge the idea that the public wasn’t given ample information about the project, pointing to monthly committee of the whole special meetings centering on the justice center over the last year and a half.

Carlton County Sheriff Kelly Lake Contributed / Kelly Lake

“Those meetings were held and open to the public just to get that information out there of what the studies were showing, provide them with the options and just make sure that it wasn’t done in a vacuum, this decision,” Lake said.

Lake went on to identify some of the issues that have arisen as a result of the century-old building as it currently stands.

“The public and defendants and their families all run into each other in the same hallways and same elevator, so there is not a separation of that,” Lake said. “There’s not a separation of public inmates, defendants (and) victims. The courthouse was built 100 years ago. It was not designed for the security needs that we see in modern times today.”

The two candidates were able to find common ground on the issue of the currently inactive Carlton County Emergency Response Team (CERT), with both showing interest in bringing the unit back.

The county has relied on mutual aid assistance from St. Louis County in the absence of the CERT. The team has been inactive since 2019 after a police shooting in Moose Lake, which culminated in an over $6 million lawsuit, of which the county was forced to pay $4.2 million.

Syrett pointed to the lag in time from when assistance from St. Louis County is called and when they arrive on scene as one of the biggest reasons that it needs to be reinstated.

“(In) a dangerous situation, we have to wait a couple hours to get the St. Louis County team rolling. That’s too much time to handle major situations,” Syrett said.

Lake remains confident in the assistance provided by St. Louis County and said the team could return if officials were able to find enough participants.

“We just weren’t seeing the numbers that we needed to adequately field a team to safely respond to the incidents, so right now, I would say it’s on hold until we can figure out how to address that piece of it and have enough manpower to be able to do it,” Lake said.