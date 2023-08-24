Carlton County Family Pathways moves to Cloquet
CLOQUET — If you’ve driven to the Twin Cities, you’re likely familiar with the Family Pathways thrift stores “5 on 35” billboards; however, the nonprofit has more to offer than thrifting.
Family Pathways of Carlton County got a new home in Cloquet after leaving their Carlton location in April. The organization will host an open house on Sept. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will feature guided tours of their new location of 1003 Cloquet Ave., refreshments and a ribbon cutting by the Cloquet Chamber of Commerce at 11 a.m.
The goal of the move was to help Family Pathways' services gain more visibility in the community, said Michele Fournier, Family Pathways director of domestic violence, sexual assault, and parenting time services.
While the Carlton County office does not house a thrift store, it offers many services, including domestic violence and sexual assault services; supervised parenting time; food access services; aging services; safe exchange services; assistance with civil, criminal or family court proceedings; placing orders for protection and harassment restraining orders; in-person and virtual support groups for domestic violence survivors; hospital response and patient advocacy for sexual assault victims; and a youth intervention program.
In addition, Family Pathways has a 24/7 toll free hotline for victims of domestic and sexual violence looking for information, resources and support.
The organization also works closely with the Carlton County Attorney's Office Victim Witness Coordinator.
All of Family Pathways’ services are free, open to everyone and completely confidential.
“We’re just very thankful to be in the community and be able to provide these services,” Fournier said.
Anyone who is interested in donating to Family Pathways or getting involved as a volunteer, should call or stop into the office, Fournier said.
Learn more
Family Pathways Carlton County, 1003 Cloquet Ave., Cloquet
24/7 toll free hotline: 1-800-338-7233
Office phone number: 218-384-4134
Email: Carltoncountyadvocacy@familypathways.org
