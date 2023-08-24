Stay informed. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Carlton County Family Pathways moves to Cloquet

Carlton County Family Pathways relocated from Carlton to 1003 Cloquet Ave., Cloquet in April 2023.
Today at 11:00 AM

CLOQUET — If you’ve driven to the Twin Cities, you’re likely familiar with the Family Pathways thrift stores “5 on 35” billboards; however, the nonprofit has more to offer than thrifting.

Family Pathways of Carlton County got a new home in Cloquet after leaving their Carlton location in April. The organization will host an open house on Sept. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will feature guided tours of their new location of 1003 Cloquet Ave., refreshments and a ribbon cutting by the Cloquet Chamber of Commerce at 11 a.m.

The goal of the move was to help Family Pathways' services gain more visibility in the community, said Michele Fournier, Family Pathways director of domestic violence, sexual assault, and parenting time services.

A room with a table and chairs, a couch, and a bookshelf of children's toys.
One of the many services Carlton County Family Pathways offers is supervised parenting time, which is hosted in a room like the one pictured here in the organization's new office space in Cloquet.
Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal

While the Carlton County office does not house a thrift store, it offers many services, including domestic violence and sexual assault services; supervised parenting time; food access services; aging services; safe exchange services; assistance with civil, criminal or family court proceedings; placing orders for protection and harassment restraining orders; in-person and virtual support groups for domestic violence survivors; hospital response and patient advocacy for sexual assault victims; and a youth intervention program.

In addition, Family Pathways has a 24/7 toll free hotline for victims of domestic and sexual violence looking for information, resources and support.

The organization also works closely with the Carlton County Attorney's Office Victim Witness Coordinator.

All of Family Pathways’ services are free, open to everyone and completely confidential.

“We’re just very thankful to be in the community and be able to provide these services,” Fournier said.

Anyone who is interested in donating to Family Pathways or getting involved as a volunteer, should call or stop into the office, Fournier said.

Learn more

Family Pathways Carlton County, 1003 Cloquet Ave., Cloquet

24/7 toll free hotline: 1-800-338-7233

Office phone number: 218-384-4134

Email: Carltoncountyadvocacy@familypathways.org

Carlton County Family Pathways is now located on Cloquet Avenue across from Nelson's Funeral Home.
Jess Waldbillig graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communication in May 2023 and started with the Pine Journal in June 2023. She previously worked with the University of Minnesota Extension in Youth Development with 4-H. When she isn't working she enjoys reading, hiking, exploring the region, and curating Spotify playlists.
