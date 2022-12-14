Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Carlton County Extension seeks input

Residents can fill out a brief survey online about the types of programming they need and want to see next year.

businessman with smartphone mobile and laptop notebook computer
business man with smartphone mobile and laptop notebook computer in network social digital online connect to data concept
issaronow - stock.adobe.com
By Staff reports
December 14, 2022 03:00 PM
CLOQUET — To better serve Carlton County in 2023, the county Extension, Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources programming staff are seeking input from the community.

Residents can fill out a brief survey online about the types of programming they need and want to see next year. The survey can be found at https://z.umn.edu/2023needs.

Anyone with questions should contact Mercedes Moffett, Carlton County Extension Agriculture Educator, at moffe029@umn.edu or 218-384-8681.

Related Topics: AGRICULTURE EDUCATIONCARLTON COUNTY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
