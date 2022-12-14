Carlton County Extension seeks input
Residents can fill out a brief survey online about the types of programming they need and want to see next year.
CLOQUET — To better serve Carlton County in 2023, the county Extension, Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources programming staff are seeking input from the community.
Residents can fill out a brief survey online about the types of programming they need and want to see next year. The survey can be found at https://z.umn.edu/2023needs.
Anyone with questions should contact Mercedes Moffett, Carlton County Extension Agriculture Educator, at moffe029@umn.edu or 218-384-8681.
