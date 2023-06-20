Carlton County Extension offers workshop for the 'littlest livestock'

BARNUM — On Friday, June 16, residents of Carlton and St. Louis County had the opportunity to learn about what University of Minnesota apiculture Extension educator Dr. Katie Lee called the “littlest livestock”— honey bees.

The free beekeeping field day organized by Carlton and St. Louis County agriculture, food, and natural resource educators Mercedes Moffett and Troy Salzer offered the “chance for folks to actually go into the hives to look at them, (Lee) will talk about the process and give people the opportunity to actually do that as well, so a real hands-on experience,” said Salzer.

Corniolan honey bees at the entrance of the colony at Hampton Homestead in Barnum on Friday, June 16. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Moffett added that the workshop is “a really good hands-on experience for people to see if they don’t keep bees already, if this is something that they feel like they can endure and keep up with because it is a little more rigorous than people think initially, so this kinda gives them that approach to dive in and see if this is something that they really do want to do before fully committing.”

Participants got to see firsthand the bees at work along with the honeycombs during a workshop at Hampton Homestead in Barnum on Friday, June 16. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Participants got to suit up under the summer sun to experience beekeeping at Hampton Homestead in Barnum, owned by Renae and Ryan Hampton.

“(Salzer) presented the opportunity to us and we jumped on it … we’ve gone to the Northeast Minnesota Bee Association’s Bee Symposium every February and have loved learning, so we thought it would be a great opportunity not only for us to learn more about specifically our hives, but to open it up to the community, to have them learn a bit more about hives and beekeeping too,” said Renae Hampton.

While based at the U of M Bee Lab in the Twin Cities, Lee partners with local educators like Moffett and Salzer to offer educational beekeeping programming across the state.

Mercedes Moffett, University of Minnesota Extension Educator for Carlton County, welcomes participants to the Summer Honey Beekeeping Field Day at the Hampton Homestead in Barnum on Friday, June 16. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

“We have different programming that can expand throughout the state, but what’s important to me is getting out to meet the actual people instead of just doing things online,” said Lee.

Other accessible programming opportunities include online and in-person classes and a free to download beekeeping manual, all available on the U of M Bee Lab website, Lee said.

Katie Lee, Apiculture Extension Educator, demonstrates how to light a hive smoker at Hampton Homestead in Barnum on Friday, June 16. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

While informative, these resources don’t offer the direct, hands-on experience those attending the field day received.

Attendees, whose familiarity with beekeeping ranged from none at all to lifelong, got to witness a mite test done with a clear jar and powdered sugar, a queen search through multiple colonies, and even a spontaneous emergence of a new queen from a cell.

Queen cells are peanut-shaped beeswax with a small circular opening on the bottom built on the edges of comb and are not always present in a hive. Lee noticed a little antennae poking out of the new queen cell and not long after, everyone gathered around to watch the birth of the new queen.

Field day attendees like Michelle Boyechko of Tamarack buzzed with excitement.

“I love that these programs they have are very informational, and it’s really nice to help get farmers to meet each other … and collaborate, talk about what they’re doing, what they like and don’t like,” said Boyechko.

For those looking to get into beekeeping, Lee suggested finding a beekeeping club near you, such as the NE Minnesota Beekeepers Association.

“There’s lots of bee clubs around the state of Minnesota … so if people are curious and want to learn more, bee clubs are an excellent way. People are super friendly and will kinda help guide people through the process.”

Katie Lee pulls out a frame and explains the parts of the hive while bees fly around the participants on Friday, June 16. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal