Carlton County Extension Educators reflect after first year

Local 4-H educator Katie Siltanen and agriculture educator Mercedes Moffett started their positions in May 2022, but have history with Carlton County Extension.

Two women pose for headshots
Carlton County Extension educators Katie Siltanen, left, and Mercedes Moffett.
Contributed / Carlton County Extension
Jess Waldbillig
Jess Waldbillig
Today at 11:00 AM

CARLTON — Within the last year, two familiar faces have found their way back to the Carlton County Extension office.

Local 4-H educator Katie Siltanen and agriculture educator Mercedes Moffett started their positions in May 2022, but have history with Carlton County Extension.

Woman teaches child
Carlton County Extension 4-H Educator Katie Siltanen works with a student during a 4-H program.
Contributed / Carlton County Extension

Siltanen is a Carlton County 4-H alumna who was involved with the program from her first to last eligible years — kindergarten through one year past high school.

As a youth, her involvement spanned from County Ambassadors to State Ambassadors. Later, she served as a Carlton County 4-H intern for two years.

“Without my experiences with 4-H, I wouldn’t have gone to the college I went to, I wouldn’t have had all of the experiences I was given … I just know how great of a program it is because I’ve gone through it and I really wanted to give back to something that had given me so much,” Siltanen shared.

Moffett also grew up in Carlton County and has memories of her parents connecting with the local agriculture educator on their cattle farm.

After holding various Extension agriculture internships and interim positions in surrounding counties, she decided to come home.

“Obviously I’m just very passionate about agriculture and farming … we don’t have a ton of agriculture industry up here so being able to be that point of contact for people and share that is really kind of inspiring for me,” Moffett said.

Woman wearing bee gear welcomes people to event
Mercedes Moffett, University of Minnesota Extension Educator for Carlton County, welcomes participants to the Summer Honey Beekeeping Field Day at the Hampton Homestead in Barnum on Friday, June 16.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

While reflecting on their first year in their positions, Siltanen and Moffett said they’ve enjoyed connecting with the community in a brand new way.

“I’ve met a lot more people that I didn’t know and got to see a lot more operations that I wasn’t even aware were in the county. It’s just inspiring to see what these people have been able to take from our area, our terrain … and what they’ve been able to make out of it,” Moffett said.

Woman applies smoke around the bees
Local
RELATED:
Carlton County Extension offers workshop for the 'littlest livestock'
June 20, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig

Siltanen added, “It’s been cool to come back to the community that kinda raised me and seeing the kids that I have known since they were 5 (years old) now being seniors in high school.”

So, what does a typical day look like for an Extension educator? According to Siltanen, “it changes with the seasons.”
“In the fall I’m working on getting clubs chartered … then when you think (county) fair season is done you’re really just starting over. So that’s a big part of my job right now is fair stuff,” said Siltanen.

Moffett added that she loves the variety her position offers day-to-day and year-round.

“During summertime here it’s a lot more out and about … a lot more on the farms … then when fall and winter roll around it’s a lot more in-person programming on a larger scale,” she explained.

Both educators are looking forward to continuing to offer their services and knowledge in Carlton County.

“(4-H) is a youth development program to help kids find their sparks … and give them the environment and the community to support them to learn about those project areas and things that they’re passionate about,” said Siltanen.

Of their roles, Moffett added, “It’s about taking that research-based education, which is Extension’s mission … we’re that point of contact between the university and the community … I might not have the answer to everything, but I will find it for you.”

To learn more about Carlton County Extension, visit the website, call or email the office, visit them on Facebook, or stop in to chat with the educators.

“We do a lot of our educating just by having a conversation — let’s figure out what each person's needs are and how we can best meet them with what we have available," Moffett said.

A woman gives a presentation on soil testing to a group of people
Carlton County Extension agriculture educator Mercedes Moffett presents a program to a group of community members.
Contributed / Carlton County Extension

Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
Jess Waldbillig graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communication in May 2023 and started with the Pine Journal in June 2023. She previously worked with the University of Minnesota Extension in Youth Development with 4-H. When she isn't working she enjoys reading, hiking, exploring the region, and curating Spotify playlists.
